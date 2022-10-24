Invisible Fence® Brand Announces Winners of Fourth-Annual Nationwide From Shelter to Forever Home Donation Contest

Invisible Fence® Brand donates $10,000 to help keep pets in their forever homes as part of their fourth annual From Shelter to Forever Home Donation Contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible Fence® Brand hosted its fourth annual nationwide From Shelter to Forever Home Donation Contest. The mission of this contest was to bring awareness to lost pets. The contest kicked off on July first, in honor of National Lost Pet Prevention Month. As a pioneer pet containment industry, Invisible Fence asked the community to unite around this cause.

Raising Awareness for Lost Pets

According to the American Humane Association, approximately ten million dogs and cats are lost in the U.S. every year (American Humane).

Through the From Shelter to Forever Home Donation Contest, Invisible Fence Brand's goal was to raise awareness of how you can reduce the number of missing pets and help increase the shelter's return-to-owner rates. Throughout the months of July and August, the public was invited to nominate their local animal shelters for a chance to win a grand prize of $10,000, donated on behalf of Invisible Fence. The shelter or rescue with the most nominations will win the monetary donation. This year included a second-place raffle prize, allowing more shelters to help lost pets in their communities.

"We're thrilled to have been able to host our fourth-annual From Shelter to Forever Home Donation Contest again this year," said Ed Hoyt, Vice President, and General Manager of Invisible Fence® Brand. "We were able to connect and engage with over 2,000 shelters nationwide. Their hard work to support local pets is recognized and much appreciated.

Thousands of shelter and rescue organizations across the U.S. have been rallying for nominations and the votes are finally in! With over 30,000 nominations and shelters from 50 different states, this was no easy race. After two months of nominating shelters and raising awareness for lost pets, the winners have finally been named.



Coming in as runner-up, the shelter that will receive the $3,000 donation is Berkeley Animal Center in Moncks Corner, SC. Their mission is to ensure all animals in their care are treated with dignity and respect while finding safe and loving lifelong homes. In 2020 alone, more than 5,600 animals—from dogs and cats to rabbits, horses, goats, chickens, and more—were brought to the Animal Center to receive necessary shelter and care.

Finally, the grand prize winner who will receive $10,000 is The Animal Pad in San Diego, CA. The Animal Pad is a non-profit, all-breed dog rescue that focuses on saving dogs from high-kill shelters and the streets of Southern California and Mexico. Their goal is to build, operate, and maintain a no-kill animal sanctuary that provides animals necessary vet care, foster homes, rehabilitation, and adoptions into loving homes.

Preventing Lost Pets Before They Become Lost

In addition to hosting this contest to raise awareness for lost pets, Invisible Fence is also a resource for pet owners to learn about tips, products, and solutions that help prevent their pets from escaping. Since 1973, Invisible Fence has protected over 3,000,000 cats and dogs with their outdoor containment solutions, including Traditional Containment Systems, Boundary Plus® Technology, and GPS Satellite Technology.

"Our 50 years of expertise and exclusive technology is only part of what makes Invisible Fence the safest and most secure wireless dog fence on the market," said Hoyt. "It is our animal behaviorists approved Perfect Start™ Plus Training Protocol that ensures a safe, stress-free adjustment for your pets to learn their boundaries and be confident in the yard."

Taking preventative measures like installing an Invisible Fence system and recovery measures like microchipping and identification tags are the best ways to keep your pet within safe boundaries and living happily at home.

Invisible Fence asks the community to continue spreading the word about what you can do to prevent lost dogs and cats in your community. Visit the Invisible Fence blog for tips to help keep your pets from getting lost. For additional information about Invisible Fence, call (800) 578-3647 or visit InvisibleFence.com. Follow Invisible Fence Brand on Facebook.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook.

