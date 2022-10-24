Transcenta to Participate in Four Upcoming Conferences

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcenta Holding Limited ("Transcenta") (HKEX: 06628), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with fully-integrated capabilities in discovery, research, development, and manufacturing of antibody-based therapeutics, announces that the management team will participate in four upcoming investor conferences in October and November 2022 as follows:

1) 2022 Listed Companies Roadshow Conference* Season 3 (Pharmaceutical and Biological Industry)

Time: Tuesday, October 25, 2022—Thursday, October 27, 2022

Online one-on-one meeting/group meeting

Organizer: Essence International Financial Holdings Limited &

Sullivan International Limited & Roadshow China;

2) 2022 DJSeedin Innovation Partnering Conference

Time: Thursday,November 03, 2022—Friday, November 04, 2022

Mandarin Oriental Pudong Shanghai

Organizer: PharmaDJ&bioSeedin

3) 2022 IDEAS Summit

Time:Tuesday, November 08, 2022—Friday, November 11, 2022 (9:30am -18:00pm)

Online one-on-one meeting/group meeting

Organizer: Wonderful Sky

4) Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific Healthcare Forum 2022 (Virtual)

Time:Tuesday, November 15, 2022—Friday, November 18, 2022

Online one-on-one meeting/group meeting

Organizer: Goldman Sachs

About Transcenta Holding Limited

Transcenta (HKEX: 06628) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with fully integrated capabilities in antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, research, development, and manufacturing.

Transcenta has established a global footprint, with Headquarters and Discovery, a Clinical and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, a Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, Clinical Development Centers in Princeton, US, Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou in China, as well as Boston and Los Angeles External Partnering Centers.

Transcenta has also initiated the construction of the Group Headquarters and the second high-end biopharmaceutical facility with ICB as its core technology in Suzhou Industrial Park. Transcenta is developing ten therapeutic antibody molecules for oncology and selected non-oncology indications including bone and kidney disorders.

For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/transcenta.

View original content:

SOURCE Transcenta Holding Limited