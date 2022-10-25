Dogtopia Moves Up Franchise Times Magazine's Top 500 Franchises List

Fastest-Growing Pet Franchise Now Named No. 325 on Prestigious Ranking

PHOENIX, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the international dog daycare franchise, has recently been announced as no. 325 on Franchise Times magazine's Top 500 annual ranking, climbing up 24 spots from last year and marking the brand's highest placement yet.

Dogtopia logo (PRNewsfoto/Dogtopia) (PRNewswire)

The Franchise Times Top 500 list measures U.S.-based franchises global systemwide sales and franchised units based on the previous year's performance. Dogtopia has experienced an 85.7 percent increase in units sold over the past three years.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as both a leading franchise and a leading dog daycare brand, and are excited to continue our growth into the New Year," said Neil Gill, CEO and President of Dogtopia. "We are so grateful to our franchise partners, pet parents and teams. We couldn't have achieved this without them and their commitment to building safe and welcoming communities for our furry friends."

On track to have 220 locations operating by year end, Dogtopia expects to open another 60+ new daycares this upcoming year and plans to have more than 350 open by 2025. This rapid growth will be driven by recently signed franchise agreements which will expand the brand into new and existing territories, such as Albany, Baltimore, Birmingham, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Las Vegas.

Dogtopia continues to attract some of the most experienced multi-brand franchisees looking for diversification and a piece of the booming pet sector.

Along with its ranking on the Franchise Times Top 500, Dogtopia has earned accolades on 2022 editions of Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Inc. Magazine's 5000, coming in at no. 51 and no. 3,244, respectively.

For more information about the Dogtopia franchise, visit www.dogtopia.com .

About Dogtopia:

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the pet services industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental well-being of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including an open-play environment with comfortable rubber flooring to ease joints and paws, top quality meals and snacks, as well as webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

Media Contact: Jayne Bauer, Fishman Public Relations, jbauer@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dogtopia