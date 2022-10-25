Neurovative Diagnostics Announces Partnership with NeuroX

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurovative Diagnostics, a best-in-class industry leader providing in-home EEG testing and Continuous Monitoring services in acute care settings, announced a partnership with NeuroX, a physician-led, global telemedicine company and leading online clinic for neuro-psychology and neuroscience. The partnership will provide patients with the highest quality neurodiagnostic testing, real-time consultation, and interpretation.

Dr. Umar Farooq, NeuroX's Medical Director, notes, "Our partnership with Neurovative is another step towards providing high quality and convenient neurological care and remote patient monitoring to our patients. We are so excited about this wonderful opportunity."

"We are encouraged by the continued growth within the telemedicine industry," stated Tony Wax, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Neurovative Diagnostics; "As telemedicine's objective is to bring healthcare to so many that have cost and geographic considerations, which are mitigated due to telemedicine's remote nature. Our partnership with NeuroX is a great example of our evolving healthcare delivery system working towards being more patient-centric."

Dr. Waqas Ahmed, Founder and CEO of American TelePhysicians, added, "Besides technology, healthcare ecosystems require the right partnerships for the right and best patient care. NeuroX, a project of American TelePhysicians Inc., is thrilled to partner with Neurovative Diagnostics, a world-class EEG company, for its Neurology ecosystem in delivering affordable, convenient, and prompt online brain healthcare services at patients' doorsteps".

NeuroX and Neurovative are launching the service nationwide for patients of all ages. Kevin Armstrong, CSO of Neurovative, encompasses the significance of the partnership by stating, "We are looking forward to the improvement of our industry, working in unity to deliver the finest EEG services to patients and providers."

About Neurovative Diagnostics™

Neurovative, a leading nationwide Neurodiagnostic service provider, performs real-time monitoring of ambulatory electroencephalograms. Neurovative also offers routine and extended EEGs and continuous EEG Monitoring in any hospital unit or a long-term facility. Visit: www.neurovativediagnostics.com

About NeuroX

NeuroX delivers patient services from a network of neurologists, neuro-psychologists, and other brain health professionals. Patients receive comprehensive care online through its platform, focusing on neuro-psychology, stroke, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy/seizures, movement disorders, and Multiple Sclerosis. NeuroX providers conduct online consultations and second opinions on complex cases. Visit: www.neurox.us

About American TelePhysicians

Founded by Waqas Ahmed, MD FACP, and a team of physicians, American TelePhysicians transformed the global healthcare industry by providing innovative digital solutions that help improve the quality of care for patients. The company's operations are in the US, Australia, and Asia.

