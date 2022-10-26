Ellucian's Global Internship Program Ranks #10 Overall

2023 Vault internship rankings recognize Ellucian program for diversity, tech & engineering excellence

RESTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Ellucian's Global Internship Program has once again been recognized as one of the best in Vault's 2023 100 Best Internships – this year placing tenth in the overall rankings. Ellucian was also ranked third in the Tech & Engineering category, ninth in the Diversity for Women category, and tenth in the Racial & Ethnic Diversity category.

The Ellucian Internship Program invests in promising students from all backgrounds to provide valuable mentorship and immersive applied experience in software development, cloud engineering, communications, professional services, sales, information technology, and more.

"At Ellucian, we are committed to providing students with access to experiential learning and pathways to meaningful employment through diverse and equitable hiring programs," said Greg Giangrande, Chief People and Communications Officer, Ellucian. "Vault is an authority in the internship rating space, and I am proud to see Ellucian's Internship Program recognized amongst the world's best. This ranking demonstrates the quality and impact of our program – a virtuous circle as interns develop into full-time employees who enable our broader mission to enhance student success."

Since 1996, Vault has provided in-depth intelligence on what it's really like to work within an industry, company, or profession—and how to position oneself to launch and build the career of their dreams. Vault is best known for its influential rankings, ratings, and reviews on thousands of top employers and hundreds of internship programs.

Vault's Best Internship rankings are based on scores from surveying over 10,000 interns on their quality of life, compensation and benefits, interview process, career development, full-time employment prospects, and diversity. More than 507 campus partners and 20 million+ career seekers use Vault to search, find, evaluate, and land the best jobs and internships.

Learn more about the internship and early career programs at Ellucian here: https://careers.ellucian.com/us/en/internship-early-career

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,900 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

