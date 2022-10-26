Neiman Marcus Debuts Holiday 2022 Campaign: Make the Moment

The 360° campaign—celebrating the holiday season with bold fashion, memorable luxury gifts, and philanthropy—launches today.

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus proudly announces the launch of its Holiday 2022 campaign titled Make the Moment. This brand new, company-wide endeavor incorporates a 360° approach, inspiring joyful festivity, new twists on traditions, and big-hearted inspiration across advertising, in-store visuals, special events, digital content, and videos, as well as the revered Christmas Book and annual Fantasy Gifts.

"Our Make the Moment campaign is an extension of our brand idea, Live Your Luxury," says Darren "Daz" McColl, Chief Marketing Officer, Neiman Marcus. "It takes the freedom and the boldness of individual style and places it in a holiday setting, where highly memorable, tradition-twisting moments are made. It's a celebration of optimism and inclusivity in which relationships are cherished. Our Make the Moment stories highlight Neiman Marcus' unique ability to curate and deliver the extraordinary."

Make the Moment's visual tone centers on festivity, community, and meaningful celebration. A joyous reflection of inclusivity is also key, and of critical importance this holiday season. Whether demonstrating love and admiration through romantic, friendly, familial, or professional settings, Make the Moment's message is that the holidays, while full of merrymaking and socializing, are also a time for creating moments powered by purpose, authenticity, and intent. The digitally led campaign appears both virtually and in stores, while concurrent content is distributed via email, paid and organic social media marketing, special events, store experiences, and more. A light hearted video series depicts customers in various gift-seeking and occasion styling scenarios with their trusted style advisor to reinforce our strategy to empower every customer with the luxury of a relationship. Make the Moment was predominantly shot on location in New York, from Manhattan's hotels, bars, and private homes, to idyllic Upstate settings, with advisor videos shot in LA.

Make the Moment's anchor element is the beloved Christmas Book, Neiman Marcus' annual tome dedicated to seasonal shopping and festive finery. (The Christmas Book has been continuously reimagined for over ninety years.) It is composed of relevant story-based chapters, opening with a curated collection, All Through the House. All Through the House frames home and holiday entertaining alongside occasion-ready fashion, while a diverse, multi-generational family energetically blends unconventional holidaymaking (a Christmas tree set up by the pool, for one) with tried-and-true traditions. Ultimately, the spirit is ebullient, the mood is high, and the smiles are wide as this family celebrates the night before with kid-like mischief (piling a golf cart high with gourmet treats, for one) and, of course, the boldest and chicest of the season's sartorial offerings, with over 260 brands — ranging from Saint Laurent to Christian Louboutin to Moncler — featured in the mix.

All Through the House sets the stage for the rest of The Christmas Book, which includes stories such as High Note, a Christmas song-inspired shoot that's all about an extroverted, season spotlight-stealing wardrobe, and RSVP Me, which is dedicated to beauty and jewelry; it focuses on those pre-party instances of quiet time, when excitement is building for the night ahead. Overall, optimism, inclusivity, and unforgettable moments abound across vignettes that depict eveningwear, elegant daywear, element-ready outerwear and ski-wear, tailored looks and more, for your key holiday moments. Make the Moment encourages Neiman Marcus customers to welcome the new and the unexpected this year by partially letting go of convention and adding a 'live your luxury' twist to your traditions by embracing a mindset of fun, freedom, and positivity. When this happens, indelible joy-filled moments are made.

The Christmas Book features a unique new feature for 2022: an Augmented Reality (AR) experience activated by a QR code on the cover, which empowers customers to become their own creators. Neiman Marcus has created a series of AR experience filters: A "NM Christmas Tree" and a "NM Christmas book." When scanning the QR code, smartphones will automatically open Instagram stories, with both filters at the ready. The Christmas Tree filter allows for the virtual decoration of a tree that you can virtually place inside your home, office, by the pool or wherever you choose, while the Christmas Book filter inspires customers to take a photograph that will function as a custom cover shot, so you can appear as part of the traditional Christmas Book cover.

Make the Moment also serves as a complementary vehicle to launch Neiman Marcus' dedicated Ski & Snow collection. This distinct curation—with a dedicated section in campaign and The Book-–includes both technical-wear and après ski essentials. Ski and snow, in addition to the categories above, will be promoted throughout Make the Moment's omni-channel campaign.

Neiman Marcus style advisors are on hand to assist and curate customers' holiday season dressing needs, with inspiration from Make the Moment or if going a different route (a moment is only a moment if it's individual and special to the creator). From exclusive gifts to home decor and entertaining essentials, style advisors are there to help create your gifting moments, guiding customers every step of the way through in-store consultations or virtual video calls, emails, texts, or direct messages. Neiman Marcus' inCircle program is available to offer services such as gift wrapping, boxing, and more.

Featured in The Christmas Book are Neiman Marcus' famed Fantasy Gifts, which, in 2022, are all about creating unforgettable and inimitable moments in line with the campaign's name. Bold, thrilling, joyful, and philanthropic (proceeds from Fantasy Gift sales are donated to a range of charitable causes), these one-of-a-kind exclusive creations include:

A Regal Moment: A Cartier tiara , which may be converted to a necklace, of over 600 diamonds circa 1935 ( $3.2 million ). Charitable giving: The Heart of Neiman Marcus .

A Dream Moment: A custom Maserati Grecale Trofeo SUV rendered in collaboration with Mattel's Barbie (including a Barbie pink paint scheme, $330,000 ). Charitable giving: Barbie Dream Gap Project , an ongoing global initiative that partners with charities to help remove barriers by providing equal opportunities for girls.

An Equestrian Moment: An exclusive trip to Aspen to participate in private polo lessons with Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras and Melissa Ganzi (while staying in the ultra-luxe St. Regis and attending the Aspen Polo Tournament, $295,000 ). Charitable giving: Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County- Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club of Wellington

A Festive Moment: A custom curation of holiday decorations by Jim Marvin , the beloved master of special-occasion staging ($190,000) . Charitable giving: The Heart of Neiman Marcus.

A Connoisseur Moment: A Hestan Napa Valley luxury weekend, including intimate cooking classes with renowned Chef Thomas Keller . To also include a round of golf with Chef Keller and Hestan CEO and Founder Stanley Cheng , dinner at the French Laundry and other exquisite dining experiences, and an exclusive Hestan CopperBond cookware set ($175,000) . Charitable giving: The Keller Restaurant Relief Fund , which supports members in need from the restaurant community.

A Sweet Moment: A custom space-themed mini-golf course installation at home by the experiential art maestros Sweet Tooth Hotel ($200,000) . Charitable giving: The Boys & Girls Club of America .

A Bespoke Moment: A personalized reinterpretation of a signature fragrance and Parisian escape with the perfumer Maison Francis Kurkdjian ($65,000) . Charitable giving: The Heart of Neiman Marcus.

An All-Star Moment: Shoot hoops with none other than NBA legend Scottie Pippen and his son, Lakers guard Scotty Pippen Jr. ($333,333) . Charitable giving: Chi Prep Academy, a non-profit private high school that focuses on introducing athletes to business practices as they relate to sports.

This holiday season, Neiman Marcus is proud to back another philanthropic endeavor: The company is a long-standing partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, whose dedicated mission is to build great futures for all young people by addressing issues including food insecurity, lack of academic access, and inequality. Neiman Marcus has donated more than $1,000,000 over time, and invites customers to make online and in-store donations to Boys & Girls Clubs of America (Neiman Marcus credit card holders may also donate).

The Holiday 2022 campaign is now viewable online at NeimanMarcus.com and all Neiman Marcus stores.

Neiman Marcus customers may discover exclusive access, world-class service, and one-of-a-kind experiences both online and in person. As a fashion authority and established industry leader, Neiman Marcus welcomes customers to visit our stores and explore private shopping appointments with expert style advisors.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 37-store presence in the U.S., the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platform, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there is something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com .

