KLUE REVEALS DATES FOR BIGGEST COMPETE EVENT OF 2022

Four-day virtual event will feature interactive workshops and tactical speaker sessions from November 29 - December 2

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mark your calendars for the last week of November — the biggest names in competitive intelligence, product marketing and competitive enablement already have.

Compete Week 2022, powered by Klue, is a four-day virtual event featuring speakers from top B2B tech companies running best-in-class competitive enablement programs. Companies like:

Slack

Salesforce

ClickUp

Highspot

Datto

ServiceTitan

Freshworks

Workato

Benevity

LeadIQ

With one unique theme underpinning each day, attendees can expect interactive and expert-led sessions providing tactical takeaways and actionable insights throughout the entire event.

Following last year's highly-successful Competitive Enablement Summit, competitive enablement professionals like Freshworks' Tracy Berry and LucidLink's Eric Holland are already looking forward to Compete Week 2022:

"It's so important for people in the compete industry to continue fostering this sense of community, all coming together to share knowledge and learn from each other. Events like Compete Week and the others Klue puts on are helping the profession move forward — and I couldn't be happier to be a part of it." - Tracy Berry, Director of Competitive Intelligence & Communication at Freshworks

"Whether it's Competitive Enablement LIVE, Winner's Circle, or the Competitive Enablement Summit, you always know what to expect at Klue community events. Connection, collaboration, interactivity and the smartest minds in the industry. Compete Week 2022 will be more of the same, except bigger and even better. " - Eric Holland, Sales Enablement Manager at LucidLink

In addition to the array of speakers and unique topics, Compete Week 2022 distinguishes itself from other virtual events with its half-day approach.

Thanks to more digestible sessions and avoiding information overload, attendees will leave each day feeling energized and wanting more, instead of wanting a nap!

More information on event logistics and the special theme of each half-day can be found below. The full speaker list and detailed agenda will be announced on November 8.

Compete Week (CNW Group/Klue) (PRNewswire)

Event Agenda (All Times Pacific)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 - ( 9 AM-12:30 PM PT ) "HOW TO BUILD A BEST-IN-CLASS COMPETE PROGRAM" → Advice on everything from how to start a compete program in 90 days to creating a governance model for your program.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 - ( 9-10:30 AM PT ) "HOW TO BUILD BATTLECARDS" → Frameworks, templates and tactics for building better battlecards.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 - ( 9-12:00 PM PT ) "HOW TO GET SH*T DONE" → Rapid-fire show & tell presentations from the experts who get sh*t done every day.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2 ( 9-11:30 AM PT ) "THE COMPETE GAMES" → Simulations and seminars for attendees to put their skills to the test. May the odds be ever in your favour.

For more information and to save your spot, register online at http://www.competeweek.com.

About Klue



Klue is the Competitive Enablement platform for the modern enterprise. Using Klue, product marketers and enablement teams leverage intel from inside their company and across the web to deliver actionable insights to every stakeholder in their organization. Salespeople leverage relevant, digestible competitive insights that help them win business.

Klue has over 100,000 users and is a leader in both Competitive Intelligence and Sales Enablement on G2, receiving over 50 G2 badges in 2021 alone. Klue was named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ list in 2021, and has been included in the Globe & Mail's Top Growing Companies three years in a row.

Learn more about Klue at: https://klue.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Klue