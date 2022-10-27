Local retail store in "50,000-cigarette-quit national challenge" as part of Stoptober

Smokers in the UK are being challenged to quit their habits as part of a nationwide stop smoking campaign.

LEICESTER, England, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local retailer, Flawless CBD and Vape Shop, which is based in Leicester, is taking part in Stoptober, the campaign of the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, which is now in its 11th year and aims to empower thousands of adult smokers to give up smoking during October. Evidence shows people are five times more likely to quit for good if they can make it to at least 28 days smoke free.

The retail outlet is teaming up with leading disposable vape manufacturer ELFBAR, one of the top sellers of vape products in the UK, as part of a national challenge to get 1,000 adult smokers across the country to give up the equivalent of 50,000 cigarettes during Stoptober month.

ELFBAR is handing out its new CIGALIKE vape product free to the first 1,000 adult smokers nationally who commit to handing in their conventional cigarettes during October. The CIGALIKE is designed to mimic the conventional cigarette and offers around 400 puffs which is equivalent to smoking 50 standard cigarettes. The product is particularly designed to help hard core adult smokers quit their habits.

Mandeep Singh Kohli, owner of the Flawless CBD and Vape Shop, one of 20 retail stores participating nationally in the challenge, said: "ELFBAR is one of the leading vape brands in the UK and has helped thousands of former smokers transition to vaping, which according to evidence from Public Health England is at least 95% less harmful than smoking."

"Public health campaigns such as Stoptober are crucial to raising awareness of and providing advice on the alternatives to smoking, including vaping, as there are still some 6 million smokers in England. We're delighted to do our bit through challenging adult smokers to come into our store and give up their ciggies and try vaping as a quit method," added Mandeep.

Said Victor Xiao, chief Executive of ELFBAR: "Stoptober is a great campaign to raise awareness of vaping as a considerably less harmful and expensive option than smoking. We are challenging smokers to give up the equivalent of tens of thousands of cigarettes during the month of the campaign and to inspire them to quit their habits. "

"According to the NHS, vaping is one of the best ways to quit smoking. Brands like ours and the retail sector have an important role to play in getting this message out there to adult smokers by working closer together," added Xiao.

The National Health Service is a big supporter of Stoptober and highlights vaping as one of the main ways to quit smoking. On its website promoting the campaign the NHS states about two thirds of people who use a vape along with expert support successfully quit smoking.

