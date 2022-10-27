M3-BRIGADE ACQUISITION III CORP. ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF DEPOSIT PROCEEDS IN CONNECTION WITH EXTENSION OF TIME TO COMPLETE INITIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE: MBSC) (the "Company") announced today that, on October 25, 2022, its sponsor, M3-Brigade Sponsor III LP, or its affiliates or designees deposited $1,696,500 into the Company's trust account, in part from the Company's working capital, for the benefit of the Company's public stockholders, in connection with the extension of the period of time the Company has to consummate its initial business combination until January 26, 2023. As of the date hereof, there is approximately $305,088,901.38 in the Company's trust account.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We intend to focus its efforts on seeking and consummating an initial business combination with a company that has an enterprise value of at least $1 billion, although a target entity with a smaller or larger enterprise value may be considered. While we may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business industry or sector and in any geographic region, we expect to focus on businesses or companies which are based in North America and have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic or businesses in the renewable energy sector (or related products or services.

