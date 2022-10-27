NICU Nonprofit Relaunches Podcast for Parents

Podcast resource provides emotional support to NICU parents

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hand to Hold , a national nonprofit that provides early intervention mental health support for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and bereaved parents, will relaunch its parent-facing podcast as NICU Babies Parent Support. This modernized podcast for today's parents will provide NICU parent listeners with mental health support, accessible 24/7 from wherever they are in their NICU journey.

NICU nonprofit Hand to Hold relaunches its podcast to provide emotional support to NICU parents.

Podcasts have become an important and accessible way to receive information, with 48% of Millennials and 43% of Gen Z listening to podcasts at least weekly1. Notably, mental health is the most popular podcast genre with Gen Z listeners, rising 54% year over year2 with a more than 60% increase in streams among Gen Zs in Q1 2022 compared to the previous year.3

"The mental health of NICU parents can have a profound impact on their baby's long-term mental health and development," said Kelli Kelley, Hand to Hold's Founder and CEO. "NICU Babies Parent Support provides all NICU parents with a podcast they can easily access while on bedrest, in the NICU, commuting to and from the hospital for visits with their baby, and in their post-NICU lives when many still need support. The podcast is one of many free support resources that Hand to Hold provides."

Podcast topics provide resources for parents before, during and after the NICU:

Importance of Maternal Mental Health

Self Care in the NICU

Postpartum Depression

Bed Rest with High Risk Pregnancy

Traumatic Birth Experiences

Advocating for Your Baby in the NICU and Beyond

Supporting Dads & Their Mental Health in the NICU

Love and Loss in the NICU

NICU Parent Stories

Hand to Hold also offers a professional-facing podcast, NICU Heroes, which offers NICU professionals an opportunity to earn continuing education credits for each podcast they listen to. Topics include "Developmental Diapering," "Supporting Dads in the NICU," and more.

To celebrate the relaunch, Hand to Hold welcomes listeners to fill out a quick survey after listening to an episode. Completion of the survey enters you into a chance to win a $100 gift card to Hand to Hold's NICU merchandise and gift store where you can shop NICU apparel, drinkware, and more. The survey is open from October 25 through November 11, and the winner will be contacted via email. The survey is accessible here .

To learn more about NICU Babies Parent Support. or NICU Heroes, visit handtohold.org/podcast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

About Hand to Hold®:

Hand to Hold® is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) that is dedicated to providing personalized emotional support, education and community to parents who have had children in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) or the loss of a baby. Hand to Hold is removing barriers for support by growing a hybrid model of in-person and virtual support in service to their mission. Support is provided in English or Spanish to parents at no cost to families and all support is designed with the emotional, physical and social needs of the NICU parent. For more information, visit Hand to Hold.org .

