Putting the Power of Tomorrow in Your Hands: Schaeffler Features Future-oriented Products and Repair Solutions at AAPEX 2022

Putting the Power of Tomorrow in Your Hands: Schaeffler Features Future-oriented Products and Repair Solutions at AAPEX 2022

Schaeffler is preparing the independent aftermarket for tomorrow's technologies

Schaeffler's AAPEX theme is "putting the power of tomorrow in your hands"

Exhibit features future-oriented products and repair solutions for combustion engines and hybrid vehicles, as well as high-tech e-mobility products

Schaeffler introduces motorsports partnership

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To showcase its future-oriented products and repair solutions for combustion engines and hybrid vehicles, as well as portfolio of high-tech e-mobility products, Schaeffler Automotive Aftermarket is participating in the 2022 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX). The event, held Nov. 1 to 3 in Las Vegas, is the premier event for the more than $1.6 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry.

At the show, Schaeffler will demonstrate how it is preparing the independent aftermarket for tomorrow's technologies under its theme "putting the power of tomorrow in your hands."

Schaeffler will highlight its holistic aftermarket portfolio for customers at every stage of the e-mobility journey. From leading e-mobility solutions for internal combustion engines (ICE) to innovative products for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids to future ready products from the OE sector, Schaeffler's solutions are designed to be innovative, technology-driven and future-focused.

Chassis Portfolio Highlights:

Schaeffler's Gen2 and Gen3 bearings offer innovative designs to improve performance, while easing installation and integrating more functional aspects like ABS and harnesses.

E-mobility platforms require more robust designs to handle the additional vehicle weight for hybrids and EVs, while reducing rolling resistance and delivering on modularity. Schaeffler's chassis mechatronics have fully integrated steering, bearing assemblies, and e-motor components to improve performance and add even more modularity.

Engine Portfolio Highlights:

Products and technologies that support Schaeffler's vision of being the OE premium partner to customers transitioning from traditional ICEs to fully electric propulsion systems.

The Schaeffler brand INA's extensive product portfolio that promotes the right repair solution for the four engine pillars: timing drive; front end auxiliary drive; valve train; and cooling system.

Transmission Portfolio Highlights:

Products and technologies that support the future phase of BEV's 4in1 module, that is high in complexity and combines multiple functions into a single assembly.

Schaeffler's next generation of e-axle pulls the isolated transmission functions into innovative space saving designs that combine the transmission with the electric motor, the power electronics and the thermal management system. This full integration of components saves space while allowing for easy installation, maintenance, and repair of future battery electric vehicle platforms.

E-Mobility:

Schaeffler will also present new technologies emerging from vehicle development. Visitors can view the 800-volt 3in1 e-axle, the latest TriFinity wheel bearings or the Power Wheel. Sooner or later, all of these will be relevant for garages and Schaeffler will provide the independent aftermarket with appropriate repair solutions in time.

Motorsports:

Another highlight of Schaeffler's AAPEX booth is National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) race driver Blake Alexander's Funny Car, for which Schaeffler is a title sponsor at the NHRA Nevada Nationals on Oct. 27 to 30. The racecar is part of the Pronto Network's motorsports team and Schaeffler has worked with the organization for nearly a decade as a trusted supplier. "Schaeffler is very proud of our partnership with the Pronto Network organization as we have some very strong relationships with their members." "One of our major goals is to have our brands become more prominent in the North American aftermarket and the Pronto Network partnership has helped making this goal a success," says Mac Eash, Sales Manager for North America. Pronto Network President, Robert Roos added, "We are so appreciative of the support Schaeffler has provided to our members throughout our partnership. And now, we continue to grow our relationship through collaborations such as this program with Schaeffler, Blake Alexander and Head Racing. We are excited about our future together and look forward to working on this and other programs for the mutual benefit of both organizations."

Alexander will be at the Schaeffler booth 2233 and available for autographs and pictures at selected times: Tuesday, Nov 1 from 11 to 11:45 a.m.; Wednesday Nov 2, from 2 to 3 p.m.; and Thursday, Nov 3, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

Finally, support is a focus topic at the booth, namely the service brand REPXPERT. REPXPERT bundles all aftermarket service offerings and provides support for independent garages quickly and digitally, but not without personal contact. Schaeffler's current online portal has more than 200,000 users worldwide, offering high-level support on many channels from catalog data to parts identification and e-learning to live or remote support.

For more information about AAPEX, please visit: www.aapexshow.com.

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the fields of motion and mobility for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services in the fields of CO₂-efficient drives, electric mobility, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliability partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable. The technology company produces precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a multitude of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of approximately EUR 13.9 billion in 2021. With around 83,000 employees, the Schaeffler Group is one of the world's largest family companies. With more than 1,800 patent applications in 2021, Schaeffler is Germany's second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).

Schaeffler's Automotive Aftermarket division focuses on worldwide spare parts business and providing intelligent repair solutions for professional repair of passenger cars, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors. Under the product brands LuK, INA and Schaeffler, the company offers transmission, engine and chassis applications respectively. Additionally, its REPXPERT service brand provides comprehensive services to garages by conducting technical trainings, offering repair assistance via a hotline and a garage portal, and by developing special tools.

For additional information about Schaeffler's competence in the North American automotive aftermarket, visit: https://aftermarket.schaeffler.us.

Contact:

Cynthia Norris

Vice President Communications, Branding & Marketing, Americas

Schaeffler Group USA Inc.

Fort Mill, SC 29715 USA

Tel: 803-548-8981 Cell: 803-372-7046

cynthia.norris@schaeffler.com



View original content:

SOURCE Schaeffler