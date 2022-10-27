Quiq Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Marketing and Sales Veterans, Mandy Dhaliwal and Marcus Bragg

Strategic appointment of Dhaliwal and Bragg to Quiq's board marks significant growth period as Quiq expands its sales and marketing teams to address increasing demand from B2C enterprise brands in the US and globally

BOZEMAN, Mont. and NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiq, the AI-powered Conversational Platform that enables brands to engage customers on the most popular asynchronous text messaging channels, today announced Mandy Dhaliwal and Marcus Bragg will join the company's board of directors. The duo will provide guidance and expertise as Quiq expands its marketing and sales teams to meet increasing demand from B2C enterprise brands in the U.S. and globally.

Quiq, the AI-powered Conversational Platform that enables businesses to engage with customers across the most popular digital messaging channels. (PRNewswire)

"Enhancing the Quiq board of directors with sales and marketing leaders who bring depth and breadth of experience is critical as Quiq continues to scale," said Mike Myer, CEO and founder of Quiq. "With nearly 50 years of combined experience between them, Marcus's strategic enterprise sales expertise and Mandy's enterprise marketing acumen will be indispensable as we look to the next phase of our growth, unveil new and exciting partnerships, and bring new products to market."

Dhaliwal is the Chief Marketing Officer at Nutanix , (NASDAQ: NTNX) where she oversees the company's global marketing strategy and helps to accelerate market adoption of its enterprise hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure solutions. She has more than 25 years of B2B experience and has held senior leadership positions at venture-backed startups and public corporations like Dell Boomi (acquired by TPG and Francisco Partners), BlazeMeter (acquired by CA Technologies), SOASTA (acquired by Akamai), and Legato (acquired by EMC Corporation). "Quiq fundamentally changes how enterprises engage with their end customers," said Dhaliwal. "I am excited to partner closely with Quiq's world-class go to market team and help more brands understand how conversational commerce and asynchronous messaging can be a game changer for both their business and customers."

Bragg is the Chief Operating Officer of Netlify . He has more than two decades of experience in executive leadership, including roles at AlienVault (acquired by AT&T Business), Zendesk and RightNow Technologies (acquired by Oracle in 2011). Having led sales at two of the three largest customer experience platforms, Bragg brings a unique perspective to the Quiq board of directors. "Quiq helps enterprise organizations deliver exceptional experiences to their customers by automatically resolving inquiries with Conversational AI and connecting customers and companies via text messaging, just like they do with friends and family. I'm excited to advise the company on their go to market efforts and help take it to the next level."

Recently ranked No. 1478 on the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S., Quiq's approach to landing large enterprises demonstrates the value of the Quiq Conversational AI platform and the power of asynchronous messaging for every B2C enterprise.

Quiq currently works with more than 200 leading brands across many industries — retail/e-commerce, consumer services, travel and hospitality, consumer finance and more. Quiq utilizes standard connectors for Salesforce, Zendesk, Microsoft and Oracle, enabling brands to use existing processes and customer data while modernizing how they communicate with their customers. Brands who use Quiq in pre-purchase e-commerce settings have seen their sales increase by 35% and average order values increase by 20%. Additionally, brands who use Quiq automatically resolve up to 85% of customer care inquiries, contact center agent efficiency is three to five times more efficient, and achieve a 15% increase in CSAT (Customer Satisfaction Score).

The recent board appointments of Bragg and Dhaliwal follow the appointment in April 2022 of Benedict Rocchio, Partner at Baird Capital at the time of Quiq's $25 million Series C funding. The Series C round was led by Baird Capital and brought the company's total funding to $47.5 million.

About Quiq

Quiq is the AI-powered Conversational Platform enabling businesses to engage with customers across the most popular digital messaging channels. Trusted by leading brands, Quiq's enterprise-grade Conversational Platform supports SMS/text, Apple Messages for Business, Google's Business Messages, webchat, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, call-to-text, and more. Quiq combines Conversational AI and digital contact center to help commerce and service teams increase efficiency, drive revenue, and improve customer satisfaction. Strong ethics and a focus on the shared success of our customers, partners and employees are the foundation of Quiq's business.

Headquartered in Bozeman, Montana, with an office in New York City, Quiq is a privately held company backed by Baird Capital, Foundry Group, Venrock and Next Frontier Capital. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, or learn more at https://quiq.com.

