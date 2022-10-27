Stericycle Partners with the National Park Foundation to Help Restore Shorelines in Florida and Georgia

Shoreline restoration projects will help preserve and protect critical habitats and recreational spaces

at two national park sites for generations to come.

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management, secure information destruction and patient engagement solutions, today announced the first project locations for its five year, $1 million partnership with the National Park Foundation. Stericycle's commitment will support wetland restoration efforts at the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve in Jacksonville, Fla., as well as the Cumberland Island National Seashore in Saint Marys, Ga.

The partnership between the National Park Foundation and Stericycle will support efforts to improve coastal resilience in both parks by implementing a nature-based solution known as a pervious oyster shell habitat (P.O.S.H). These constructed habitats will help provide an effective defense against the impacts of climate change, and the shorelines will benefit from decreased erosion, improved water quality and restored ecosystems.

"Stericycle is proud to support the restoration of the wetland shorelines at the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve and the Cumberland Island National Seashore to help fortify a healthier habitat and future for the wildlife that lives there," said Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "Every year, Stericycle safely and responsibly disposes of millions of pounds of medical waste and pharmaceuticals, ensuring they do not end up in our communities or waterways. This collaboration with the National Park Foundation further deepens our commitment to environmental stewardship and ensuring a more sustainable future."

Located just 20 minutes from downtown Jacksonville, Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve is an area of historic significance and natural beauty. The park consists of salt marshes and coastal dunes and is one of the last unspoiled coastal wetlands on the Atlantic coast. Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve has experienced increasingly strong storms and recreational activity that has impacted the shoreline and threatened the tidal habitats of three species of greatest conservation need, including scalloped hammerheads, sandbar sharks and American oystercatchers. Stericycle's support of the National Park Foundation will help protect the park's vital tidal habitats and surrounding ecosystems for future generations.

Cumberland Island National Seashore is the largest of Georgia's Golden Isles and contains a diverse assemblage of ecosystems including pristine maritime forests, undeveloped beaches, and wide marshes. From sea turtles, wild turkeys, bobcats and armadillos to abundant shore birds, the 36,000+ acre park and its 18 miles of shoreline are full of rich biodiversity. Like Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve, the park's shoreline has been impacted by extreme weather events, high tides and increased boat recreation, which have contributed to erosion along the park's western coastline and requires intervention.

"Healthy coastal wetland environments help filter water and reduce the destructive power of floods and storms, all while providing habitat for fish and wildlife and serving as major carbon sinks. We are excited to partner with Stericycle to restore and improve the parks' coastal resilience at Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve and Cumberland Island National Seashore," said Chad Jones, senior vice president, corporate partnerships at the National Park Foundation. "In addition to our partnership with Stericycle, the National Park Foundation is proud to collaborate with the University of North Florida and the Groundwork Jacksonville Green Team to bring our collective shoreline restoration efforts to life."

To learn more about the National Park Foundation, visit www.nationalparks.org. To learn more about Stericycle's environmental efforts, visit www.stericycle.com/sustainability.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

About the National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org.

About the University of North Florida

The University of North Florida is a nationally ranked university located on a beautiful 1,381-acre campus in Jacksonville surrounded by nature. Serving 17,000 students, UNF features six colleges of distinction with innovative programs in high-demand fields. UNF students receive individualized attention from faculty and gain valuable real-world experience engaging with community partners. A top public university, UNF prepares students to make a difference in Florida and around the globe. Learn more at www.unf.edu.

About Groundwork Jacksonville

Groundwork Jacksonville is the City of Jacksonville's nonprofit partner in building the 30-mile Emerald Trail and restoring McCoys and Hogans creeks. Groundwork's Green Team Youth Corps summer apprenticeship is a nine-week program to build leadership and environmental stewardship skills among teens who live, go to school or worship within one of the urban core neighborhoods along the Emerald Trail. The teens are introduced to a variety of STEAM careers and earn a stipend as well as community service hours for their work improving the environment.

