WELLCARE GIVES TO RALEIGH ORGANIZATIONS IN WAKE OF RECENT SHOOTING

Grants to ACORNS, Raleigh Violence Intervention Program, NCVAN, and Focus Church Aim to Prevent Violence and Offer Community Supports for Those Impacted by Recent Violence

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of recent violence that has impacted the Raleigh area, WellCare of North Carolina announced today a series of grants and coalition-building initiatives to support several Raleigh-based organizations. Funding will go toward community supports for victims and those impacted by violent crime as well as community violence intervention and prevention programs.

"As a health plan, we are grieving the tragic loss of life in the city we call home," said Troy Hildreth, Plan President and CEO of WellCare of North Carolina. "Community violence is a public health threat that affects our members, their families, our employees, and the communities we serve. We hope these grants and resources will help prevent violence, provide training, and help our community continue to heal from this devastating event."

Providing Grants to Prevent Violence, Offer Community Resources

WellCare provided a grant to ACORNS (Addressing Crises through Outreach, Referrals, Networking, and Service), which consists of Wake County Police Officers, Social Workers, and Detectives who connect with individuals in crises and provide them with resources.

"This approach emphasizes care and safety first, and enforcement last," said Christine Craig, Vice Chair, Raleigh Police Department Foundation. "Together, a social worker and police officer respond to crisis calls. By addressing emergencies in this way, we prevent crime and make Raleigh safer. This generous gift from WellCare will enable the Raleigh Police Department (RPD) to greatly enhance its ACORNS program."

WellCare will also fund a new initiative launching in 2023 called the Raleigh Violence Intervention Program, which aims to curb gun violence by identifying and providing support to those most at-risk in the City of Raleigh. WellCare will join the collaborative along with the NAACP, RPD, and other local partners to seek additional ways of moving the needle on violence in local communities.

Finally, WellCare will fund two local organizations that are providing direct crisis supports to the communities and individuals impacted by the recent events. WellCare will donate to the North Carolina Victim Assistance Network (NCVAN), which provides services, resources, and referrals to victims of violent crime, especially their surviving family members and Focus Church, located in the heart of the area where the shooting took place. Focus Church is ensuring community members' basic needs, such as groceries and water, are met.

"NCVAN is committed to supporting victims at no charge to ensure those in need have equal access. We would like to express our deep appreciation to WellCare for their generous donation," said Frances Battle, Executive Director of NCVAN. "This donation will help us ensure that victims in the Hedingham community will continue to have access to both one-on-one therapy and group therapy. Their support reminds NCVAN that we can count on our North Carolina friends and neighbors to partner with us in caring for those victims and communities harmed by violent crime. Thank you WellCare for going beyond words of encouragement and actively supporting the immediate and ongoing care of the Hedingham community."

Additional Resources Offered by WellCare

WellCare is also partnering with local providers by offering free training on the use of Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. Dr. Therese Garrett, WellCare's Behavioral Health Medical Director, who leads the training noted, "Mental health needs will continue to emerge over the course of the next weeks to months, and we hope that we can help support those in need to connect to trauma-focused services and therapies. In addition to local and community resources, parents, educators, and families can access a great deal of resources through the Center for Traumatic Stress Studies and the National Child Traumatic Stress Network (NCTSN) website."

About WellCare of North Carolina

Headquartered in Raleigh, WellCare of North Carolina provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid as one of the state's Medicaid Prepaid Health Plans (WellCare of North Carolina), Marketplace (WellCare of North Carolina by Celtic Insurance Company), Medicare Advantage (Wellcare), and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). WellCare of North Carolina is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.wellcarenc.com.

View original content:

SOURCE WellCare of North Carolina