Effects of Excess Earwax on Hearing Aids a "Must Know" Due to FDA Rule Change

Clinere provides useful tips in anticipation of spike in over-the-counter hearing aid purchases

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent rule change by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) making it easier to purchase hearing aids over the counter now allows more people with hearing loss to make a purchase without an exam. Without a prescription or professional fitting, some people may need more education on the importance of device care and maintenance. Clinere knows that when it comes to people who wear hearing aids, ear hygiene can impact the effectiveness of the device. For a decade, Clinere has been the product of choice for people who seek an effective product to manage earwax build up.

As access to hearing aids increases, Clinere aims to provide proper ear care and hearing aid maintenance education.

"Having a healthy ear care routine is key to not only maintaining ear health but also extending the life of your hearing aid," said Anne Brolly, senior vice president of product development and marketing at Quest Products, Inc. distributors of Clinere. "We know as the number of individuals with access to hearing aids rises, so does the need for proper ear care and hearing aid maintenance education, and Clinere aims to provide both."

For hearing aid users, it's especially important to combat excess earwax buildup, which can often increase the severity of hearing loss or result in hearing aid feedback, reduction in the effectiveness of the hearing aid, poor fit of the hearing aid, earaches and even serious infection. Ear and hearing aid health go hand-in-hand. Below are a few ways to take care of both:

Maintain a healthy ear cleaning routine. Wearing hearing aids can stimulate the ear to produce excess earwax. While earwax helps protect your ears, too much build-up or compacted earwax can press against the eardrum or block the outside ear canal or hearing aids. This can lead to hearing loss and hearing aid damage. The buildup of earwax in the hearing aid can result in a poor performing device, causing a feedback or whistling noise, which is why taking extra precautions when cleaning the ears is so essential. Incorporating a product like Clinere into the ear cleaning routine can result in healthier ears and long-lasting hearing aids.

Properly clean hearing aids regularly. According to John Hopkins Medicine , wax buildup in the hearing aid receiver is the second most common reason for hearing aid device failure. When cleaning the device, pay close attention to the microphone, gently brushing earwax and debris off.

Keep hearing aids in cool, dry places. According to the FDA , exposing hearing aids to too much heat whether it be by leaving them in the sun or car or using a hair dryer on them can cause damage to the hearing aid. Using liquid cleansers like solvents or alcohol, can cause damage to the internal electronics of the hearing aid as well.

Hearing aids are in demand in the U.S. In fact, in 2019, the Centers for Disease Control estimated that 7.1 percent of 45 year-olds and older used a hearing aid and of those 8.9 percent were men and 5.4 percent were women. The same report indicated that hearing aid use increased with age, from 2.3 percent among people 45-64 to 14.4 percent among people 65 and older.

Learn more about Clinere and ear health at https://clinere.com/ear-health.html

View original content:

SOURCE Quest Products, Inc.