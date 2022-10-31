AWARD-WINNING GROOMING BRAND BEVEL RELEASES LIMITED-EDITION BEVEL SAFETY RAZOR INSPIRED BY MARVEL STUDIOS' "BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER"

Limited-Edition Black Safety Razor Gift Set Offering Everything Men Need for the Perfect Bump-Free Shave Launching at ULTA Stores in November 2022

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker and Company, the makers of Bevel, are proud to announce a new release of the limited-edition, all-Black Safety Razor Gift Set in-store at ULTA BEAUTY and online at GETEVEL.COM/WAKANDAFOREVER – inspired by the breadth & beauty of Wakanda in Marvel's Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", in theaters November 11th.

Bevel x Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Edition Safety Razor (PRNewswire)

As a Black-founded and led brand, Bevel's collaboration with Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is a continuation of the brand's track record of ensuring the authentic voice of our culture and community are heard, served, strengthened, and uplifted.

With both Bevel and Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sharing similar commitments to authenticity in both the men's head-to-toe grooming industry and on the screen, Bevel has introduced a bold all-black color-up to its iconic and award-winning single-blade Safety Razor. The limited-edition color draws its inspiration from Bevel's mission to deliver high-quality grooming products to serve the needs of Black & brown men, while also delivering a shave proven to help reduce razor bumps as well as shave & skin irritation. With the launch of this limited-edition razor, Bevel continues to deliver consumer-focused grooming solutions, while elevating and empowering its consumer with products that represent confidence, a strong sense of identity, and a resonate connection to Black community & culture.

"At Bevel, we're passionate about not only serving our community, but also continuing to deliver products that solve the real grooming challenges that we, as a people, face. To be able to accomplish both of these things and collaborate with 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' in the process is a great opportunity and not one we take lightly. Making sure an authentic voice of the Black community is alive and present as a collaborator for this release is a moment we're proud of."

- Girard Hardy, Head of Marketing, Walker & Company Brands (makers of Bevel)

The Bevel Safety Razor helps to prevent razor bumps and is sharp enough to carefully remove coarse hairs, while preventing irritation to the skin. Unlike other multi-blade razors, this blade shaves at skin level rather than uprooting hairs beneath it, leaving skin feeling smooth on the surface. Give the perfect gift this season with the limited-edition Bevel x Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Edition Safety Razor Gift Set.

Safety Razor Directions: Always hold the Safety Razor at about a 30° angle. Holding the logo on the head against your skin, tilt the handle until the blade just touches your skin. Be easy and let the weight of the razor for the work. Keep your glides short and don't forget to always shave in the direction your hair is growing.

The Bevel x Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'' Safety Razor Gift Set is available for $49.95 from October 24th, 2022 at getbevel.com/wakandaforever and in select ULTA BEAUTY stores. The collaborative set will feature the all-black brass weighted razor with ten double-edged blades and a complimentary 2oz Shave Cream, perfect for gifting and travel.

About Walker & Company Brands

Walker & Company Brands, recently acquired by Procter & Gamble, is a family of brands designing health and beauty solutions for people of color. Our vision is to build the world's most consumer-centric health and beauty products company, inspiring unprecedented customer loyalty. Founded by Tristan Walker, Walker & Company launched with the introduction of its first brand, Bevel, in 2013. Bevel provides grooming products for Black men, including a full Skin Care regimen, a Shave System, and the Bevel Trimmer, and services designed to help reduce skin irritation and razor bumps. To learn more about Walker & Company Brands, visit www.walkerandcompany.com.

About Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters Nov. 11, 2022.

