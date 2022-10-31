Canon U.S.A., Inc. and DigiTech Announce New Strategic Relationship

Introducing the Texas LT/X2 Precision Print System by DigiTech

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced a new sales and distribution partnership with DigiTech, a graphics equipment manufacturer, based in San Antonio Texas, with servicing capabilities for numerous industries from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. will be a U.S. distributor for the Texas LT/X2 high-end flatbed device, a model adapted for use and sale by Canon. It's a powerful digital printing device designed for large-capacity jobs with speeds exceeding 3,000 sq. ft. per hour and equipped with an auto unloader to off load printed sheets of media in under 10 seconds. The addition of this device helps to better serve high-volume users and allows for offering a complete low-to-high-end family of flatbed devices.

"We take great pride in working closely with organizations as committed as we are to offering top-quality products, solutions, and services, and are thrilled to have access to this high-end flatbed technology for our customers," said Shinichi "Sam" Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "With our expertise in the wide-format flatbed product space, and DigiTech's industry knowledge and support capabilities, we believe this working relationship will provide both customer bases with continuously evolving solutions to meet new and existing challenges in the print space."

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

