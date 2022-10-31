Kaleyra Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), an enterprise Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) business, announced today the Company has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group ("MZ") to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Kaleyra management, including the Company's newly hired, Vice President of Investor Relations, Colin Gillis, to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how Kaleyra's trusted enterprise Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) is helping businesses around the world connect with customers on their preferred channels from traditional SMS messages to RCS messaging and video and audio collaboration. Kaleyra has an enterprise-focused customer base and is experienced in highly regulated sectors such as financial services, healthcare and transportation.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Shannon Devine, Managing Director at MZ North America, will advise Kaleyra in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Ted Haberfield, Chairman & President of MZ Group North America, commented, "Kaleyra is at the forefront of enterprise CPaaS enabling businesses to add real-time mobile communications channels, tools, solutions, and services to business applications by deploying application program interfaces (APIs) or a user-friendly web interface. Kaleyra's solutions enable its customers to design the perfect communication experience to keep their audiences engaged with personalized messages, chatbots, programmable voice services, and more. The company's technology managed 44.1 billion messages and 5.8 billion voice calls in 2021 safely and securely with over 1,600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers. Recently reaching a critical milestone of over 20 million Google Verified Calls managed through Kaleyra's Voice API in 2022, with over 10 million calls verified in August alone. The Company's established leadership position in enterprise CPaaS presents an exciting opportunity, and we look forward to sharing this with our network of institutional, family offices and retail investors."

Shannon Devine added, "Kaleyra has developed a comprehensive communication platform service for companies that need to embed communications in their business applications, integrating with the leading helpdesk software, e-commerce platforms, CRMs, and marketing tools. SMS text messaging supports transactional messages, one-time-passwords and promotions. The company's scalable voice API provides automated customer support over interactive voice recognition, or routes users to the appropriate agent or salesperson with click-to-call. Kaleyra customers can also utilize WhatsApp, with its 1.6 billion monthly users, to deliver enriched media such as images, electronic tickets, video tutorials, audio files, QR codes, the position of the closest store, and any sort of documents. Along with its complete portfolio of products, Kaleyra enables companies to effectively communicate with customers and receive enhanced analytics for clear, transparent and actionable insights for their business."

"With our global recognition for excellent products, customer service, and security, and partnerships with a host of top-tier technology brands, we are now recognized among the top five established leaders in CpaaS on the Competitor Leaderboard produced by Juniper Research," said Dario Calogero, Chief Executive Officer of Kaleyra. "We believe our strength and depth of operator partnerships, segment coverage and experience in CpaaS service provision, positions us for innovation and revenue expansion with our existing customers and meaningful pipeline of new potential customers. Looking ahead, we are highly focused on executing on our roadmap and we look forward to working with Shannon and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the value of our platform as we build long-term value for our shareholders."

Colin Gillis Vice President of Investor Relations at Kaleyra added "Shannon and the MZ team will be an important asset to leverage in expanding the breadth of our investor outreach as they share our story with their global investor network. The depth of their highly experienced IR professionals will help us improve all facets of our investor relations efforts. I look forward to working together with Shannon and her team to create a compelling program that best portrays Kaleyra to the investment community. As always, I welcome all investors and potential investors to reach out directly to me. My direct email is on this press release."

For more information on Kaleyra, please visit the Company's website at www.kaleyra.com. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to KLR@mzgroup.us or call Shannon Devine at 203-741-8811.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ provides innovative, customized services to domestic and multinational private and public companies across all industries through a unique, fully-integrated "one-stop-shop" approach. By delivering a comprehensive suite of products and services through one point of contact, MZ offers services to all relevant markets geared to helping our clients build a sustainable public brand. MZ has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Connecticut, Tampa, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Austin, Denver, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots. Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1,600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers. For more information, please visit www.kaleyra.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the financial statements of Kaleyra, its omnichannel and other product and global customer developments, its expectations, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects or strategies regarding the future revenue (including revenue guidance) and the business plans of Kaleyra's management team, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any anticipated lessening of such impact, and the broader market volatility and geopolitical and macroeconomic factors on its business and financial performance. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by Kaleyra in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and their potential effects on Kaleyra as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Kaleyra will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the mix of services utilized by Kaleyra's customers and such customers' needs for these services, including any variability by geography, market acceptance of new service offerings, the ability of Kaleyra to expand what it does for existing customers as well as to add new customers, that Kaleyra will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated, and the impact that the novel coronavirus and the illness, COVID-19, that it causes, as well as governmental responses to deal with the spread of this illness and the reopening of economies that have been closed as part of these responses, and the impact of other geopolitical and macroeconomic factors such as the war in Ukraine, may have on Kaleyra's operations, the demand for Kaleyra's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Kaleyra Contacts

Marketing Contacts:

Zephrin Lasker

Executive Vice President, Marketing & Strategic Alliances

zephrin.lasker@kaleyra.com

Lori Perkins

Senior Director – Marketing and Communications

lori.perkins@kaleyra.com

Investor Contacts:

Colin Gillis

Vice President of Investor Relations

colin.gillis@kaleyra.com

Shannon Devine or Mark Schwalenberg

MZ North America

203-741-8811

KLR@mzgroup.us

