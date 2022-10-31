Keep Your Home Sparkling Clean and EverGREEN This Winter with Shaklee's Proven, Effective, and Environmentally Conscious Get Clean® Germ Off+ Wipes and Basic H2® Cleaner

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall colors are here, but these household cleaners are green all year. Shaklee's Basic H2 Biodegradable Cleaner and Get Clean Germ Off+ Wipes are safe for you, your home, and the planet. These powerful products clean and disinfect every room of the house, and Germ Off+ Wipes can even be used on food contact surfaces with no rinse required.

Germ Off+ Wipes kill the *COVID-19 virus1,3 in 1 minute and are effective against the *Influenza A virus, *Human Norovirus, *Measles virus, and 99.9% of bacteria.2 Additionally, Get Clean Germ Off+ Wipes can be used against monkeypox virus when used in accordance with the directions for use against Norovirus on hard, nonporous surfaces. Refer to the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html for additional information.

And Shaklee's leading seller – Basic H2 Biodegradable Cleaner – is a super safe, powerful all-purpose cleaning concentrate. This product dominates grease, grime, and dirt and is made with sustainably sourced ingredients. A single 16-ounce bottle makes 48 gallons of powerful cleaner, which supports green home cleaning all season long.

"At Shaklee, we have spent years creating clean and sustainable products and putting them through rigorous testing to ensure their efficacy," said Roger Barnett, Chairman and CEO, Shaklee Corporation. "We want every household to become "green" by swapping out common, chemical-laden products for our proven and effective Germ Off+ Wipes and Basic H2 cleaner. At Shaklee, we believe in bringing health and wellness to all through effective, sustainable solutions."

In addition to killing harmful bacteria and viruses‡, Shaklee's Germ Off+ Wipes make tough cleaning easy. There is no rinsing required – even on food contact surfaces – and the wipes leave no harsh chemical residue behind. These multi-surface1 cleansing wipes boast a cloth-like texture for better scrubbing power to disinfect bathrooms, kitchens, toys, and more. The unique combination of effectiveness at killing viruses and bacteria with its no-rinse feature makes Shaklee's Germ Off+ Wipes stand out among its competitors.

Shaklee's mission is to bring true wellness to the world. And true wellness means physical health through great products, financial health from the business opportunity, emotional health through the love and support of the amazing Shaklee community, and the health of the planet as a whole. Every human being needs all four of these elements to live a great life. People all over the world are starting to recognize how important true wellness is. To learn more about Shaklee and to join its ambassador network, visit: www.shaklee.com.

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the US more than 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions and have a net zero impact on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 published clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million ambassadors in North America and Asia. With a complete wellness portfolio, Shaklee is committed to providing consumers with the products and support they need to live their healthiest lives. For more information, visit www.shaklee.com, follow @shakleehq on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

About Roger Barnett

Roger Barnett is the Chairman and CEO of Shaklee Corporation, the first company in the world to be certified carbon neutral. A graduate of Yale College, Yale Law School, and Harvard Business School, Roger has spent the majority of his career as an impact investor. In 2004, he acquired control of Shaklee, the pioneer of nutritional supplements, and has since transformed this once analog business into a digital powerhouse with a network of 2 million ambassadors across the globe. He has been selected as a Global Leader for Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum and is a member of the Harvard and Yale Schools of Public Health Leadership Councils, the University Council of Yale University, and the Yale University President's Council on International Activities.

*Including *SARS-CoV-2, *Influenza A virus, *Human Norovirus, *Measles virus.

‡Including Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella enterica (Salmonella), Klebsiella pneumoniae, Escherichia coli (E. coli), Shigella dysenteriae, Listeria monocytogenes.

1. On hard, nonporous surfaces.

2. When used according to the directions for disinfection.

3. SARS-CoV-2

