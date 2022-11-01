Automotive Sector Leads Industrial Digital Transformation Charge with US$238 Billion Investment, Followed by Electronics, Oil & Gas, and FMCG

ABI Research's new whitepaper explores the four key markets being transformed by Industry 4.0

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive sector is the biggest spender on digital transformation. In its latest whitepaper, 4 Key Industries Embracing Industry 4.0, global technology intelligence firm ABI Research forecasts that this sector's spend on Industry 4.0 technologies will approach US$100 billion in 2022 and grow to over US$238 billion in 2030. The main reason for this is that OEMs and their suppliers need to adjust for the move away from the internal combustion engine to electric powertrains.

ABI 2021 Logo (PRNewsfoto/ABI Research) (PRNewswire)

"The automotive industry is not alone in its digital transformation acceleration," says Ryan Martin, Industrial and Manufacturing Markets Research Director at ABI Research. "Industry 4.0 – also referred to as smart manufacturing, connected manufacturing, the Industrial Internet of Things, and other monikers – has revolutionized the way companies manufacture, enhance, and distribute products using new technologies."

Michael Larner, Industrial and Manufacturing Markets Research Director at ABI Research adds, "This transformation is not just limited to the manufacturing sector, it has begun shaping other industries and markets throughout the globe."

4 Key Industries Embracing Industry 4.0 whitepaper explores the state of Industry 4.0 in four key markets:

Automotive

Electronics & High Technology

Oil & Gas

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods

To discover the drivers and inhibitors that are shaping adoption of digital technologies across market maturity, practitioners' investment priorities, and best practices for deploying the technologies, download the whitepaper, 4 Key Industries Embracing Industry 4.0.

This report is part of the company's Industrial and Manufacturing Markets research service, which includes insights, perspectives, and data relating to digital maturity within individual markets and across the industry landscape.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ABI Research