Blue Clarity, LLC Announces Crowdsourcing Challenge to Minimize Bias in Healthcare

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Clarity , LLC is pleased to announce its partnership with National Institutes of Health's (NIH) National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences ( NCATS ) in an online challenge to seek tools for detecting, correcting, and minimizing predictive and social bias in artificial intelligence algorithms utilized in clinical decision-making. Register now at https://expeditionhacks.com/bias-detection-healthcare/ and see how you can be involved. Teams will have access to experts and other resources to help with their solutions.

Cash prizes for this challenge total $700,000 with several ways to win, including a student prize! This challenge is open to all U.S.-based companies and U.S. citizens and permanent residents who are over 18 and not Federal employees. Winners of this challenge will be invited to a Winners Circle Demo Day to virtually demonstrate their solutions in real-time to project stakeholders.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) has revolutionized the speed at which data can be consumed to improve decision-making. However, the AI algorithms themselves must be examined to ensure they are not introducing or perpetuating bias in healthcare decision making. Healthcare professionals need to know the tools they are using are trustworthy, safe and beneficial. They must also learn how and when these tools should be used, monitored, and updated to continually guard against new sources of bias. Blue Clarity has teamed up with SolasAI , an innovative algorithmic fairness & explainable AI software and consulting company that has a rich history of working with commercial organizations to detect and mitigate bias, to support this challenge.

Blue Clarity is owner and operator of the #expeditionhacks hackathon series which brings together socially-conscious developers to build solutions for social impact. Christine Jung, president of Blue Clarity, states, "the benefit of AI/ML is undeniable in healthcare, but left unattended, it can be highly detrimental to clinical decision making. We've very honored to support NIH's goals to continue building AI/ML in equitable ways in healthcare."

