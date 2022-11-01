Simon® Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Full Year 2022 Guidance and Raises Quarterly Dividend

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
"This was an excellent quarter for our Company with strong financial and operational performance," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Based upon our results to date and our expectations for the remainder of 2022, we are once again increasing full-year 2022 guidance and raising our quarterly dividend."
Results for the Quarter
- Net income attributable to common stockholders was $539.0 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, as compared to $679.9 million, or $2.07 per diluted share in 2021.
- Comparable FFO was $1.113 billion, or $2.97 per diluted share as compared to $1.098 billion, or $2.92 per diluted share in the prior year period. Please see the accompanying reconciliation of consolidated net income to FFO and Comparable FFO.
- Domestic property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 2.3% and portfolio NOI increased 3.2%, in each case, compared to the prior year period.
Results for the Nine Months
- Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.462 billion, or $4.46 per diluted share, as compared to $1.743 billion, or $5.30 per diluted share in 2021.
- Comparable FFO was $3.270 billion, or $8.71 per diluted share as compared to $3.133 billion, or $8.32 per diluted share in the prior year period, growth of 4.7%.
- Domestic property NOI increased 4.4% and portfolio NOI increased 5.5%, in each case, compared to the prior year period.
U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics
- Occupancy was 94.5% at September 30, 2022, compared to 92.8% at September 30, 2021, an increase of 1.7%.
- Base minimum rent per square foot was $54.80 at September 30, 2022, compared to $53.91 at September 30, 2021, an increase of 1.7%.
Development Activity
On October 20, 2022, Fukaya-Hanazono Premium Outlets® (Fukaya City, Tokyo, Japan) opened with 296,300 square feet of high-quality, name brand stores. Fukaya-Hanazono Premium Outlets is the tenth Premium Outlet® Center in Japan.
During the third quarter, construction started on a significant expansion at Busan Premium Outlets (Busan, South Korea). Construction continues on Paris-Giverny Designer Outlet, a new international development project in Normandy, France projected to open in the first quarter of 2023.
Construction also continues on other redevelopment projects, including The Falls (Miami, FL), Northgate Station (Seattle, WA), Phipps Plaza (Atlanta, GA), Roosevelt Field (Garden City, NY), Stanford Shopping Center (Palo Alto, CA) and Towne East Square (Wichita, KS).
Capital Markets and Balance Sheet Liquidity
The Company was active in the credit markets through the first nine months of the year.
The Company completed 16 non-recourse mortgage loans totaling approximately $1.8 billion (U.S. dollar equivalent), of which Simon's share was $1.1 billion. The weighted average interest rate on these loans was 4.78%.
As of September 30, 2022, Simon had approximately $8.6 billion of liquidity consisting of $1.2 billion of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and $7.4 billion of available capacity under its revolving credit facilities.
Dividends
Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.80 on November 1, 2022, for the fourth quarter of 2022. This is an increase of $0.15, or 9.1% year-over-year and an increase of $0.05, or 2.9%, from the previous quarter. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 9, 2022.
Simon's Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 16, 2022.
Common Stock Repurchase Program
During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 405,926 shares of its common stock under its $2.0 billion share repurchase plan.
2022 Guidance
The Company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $6.16 to $6.21 per diluted share and Comparable FFO to be within a range of $11.83 to $11.88 per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2022. The Comparable FFO range represents an increase of $0.12 and $0.26 per diluted share at the mid-point when compared to the ranges provided on August 1, 2022 and February 7, 2022, respectively.
The following table provides the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for the expected range of estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share to estimated FFO per diluted share and Comparable FFO per diluted share:
For the year ending December 31, 2022
Low
High
End
End
Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders
$6.16
$6.21
Depreciation and amortization including Simon's share
5.50
5.50
Estimated FFO per diluted share
$11.66
$11.71
First nine months of 2022 actual unrealized losses in fair value
0.17
0.17
Estimated Comparable FFO per diluted share
$11.83
$11.88
Conference Call
Simon will hold a conference call to discuss the quarterly financial results today from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in listen-only mode at investors.simon.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until November 8, 2022. To access the audio replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (international 1-412-317-6671) passcode 13733063.
Supplemental Materials and Website
Supplemental information on our third quarter 2022 performance is available at investors.simon.com. This information has also been furnished to the SEC in a current report on Form 8-K.
We routinely post important information online on our investor relations website, investors.simon.com. We use this website, press releases, SEC filings, quarterly conference calls, presentations and webcasts to disclose material, non-public information in accordance with Regulation FD. We encourage members of the investment community to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures. Any information accessed through our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes FFO, FFO per share, Comparable FFO, Comparable FFO per share and portfolio Net Operating Income growth which are financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release and in Simon's supplemental information for the quarter. FFO and Net Operating Income growth are financial performance measures widely used in the REIT industry. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release may be deemed "forward–looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained, and it is possible that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward–looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic and market conditions that may adversely affect the general retail environment; the inability to renew leases and relet vacant space at existing properties on favorable terms; an increase in vacant space at our properties; the potential loss of anchor stores or major tenants; the inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise; the intensely competitive market environment in the retail industry, including e-commerce; the inability to lease newly developed properties on favorable terms; our international activities subjecting us to risks that are different from or greater than those associated with our domestic operations, including changes in foreign exchange rates; changes in market rates of interest; risks associated with the acquisition, development, redevelopment, expansion, leasing and management of properties; general risks related to real estate investments, including the illiquidity of real estate investments; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations, including covenants in the governing agreements that impose restrictions on us that may affect our ability to operate freely; any disruption in the financial markets that may adversely affect our ability to access capital for growth and satisfy our ongoing debt service requirements; any change in our credit rating; the continuing transition of LIBOR to SOFR; our continued ability to maintain our status as a REIT; changes in tax laws or regulations that result in adverse tax consequences; risks relating to our joint venture properties, including guarantees of certain joint venture indebtedness; environmental liabilities; the conflict in Ukraine; natural disasters; the availability of comprehensive insurance coverage; the potential for terrorist activities; security breaches that could compromise our information technology or infrastructure; uncertainties regarding the impact of pandemics, epidemics or public health crises, and the associated governmental restrictions on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow and liquidity; and the loss of key management personnel. The Company discusses these and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual and quarterly periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company may update that discussion in subsequent other periodic reports, but except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.
About Simon
Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Simon Property Group, Inc.
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
REVENUE:
Lease income
$ 1,215,470
$ 1,207,923
$ 3,618,035
$ 3,511,806
Management fees and other revenues
28,654
27,024
85,051
78,381
Other income
71,662
61,607
188,464
200,465
Total revenue
1,315,786
1,296,554
3,891,550
3,790,652
EXPENSES:
Property operating
120,858
108,556
336,929
291,248
Depreciation and amortization
301,754
311,381
910,190
942,851
Real estate taxes
109,932
117,094
333,611
347,800
Repairs and maintenance
21,639
21,735
63,993
62,126
Advertising and promotion
27,102
38,635
72,429
87,685
Home and regional office costs
43,711
48,667
143,424
132,365
General and administrative
7,784
6,909
24,977
20,739
Other
30,810
31,253
106,649
84,180
Total operating expenses
663,590
684,230
1,992,202
1,968,994
OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS
652,196
612,324
1,899,348
1,821,658
Interest expense
(187,878)
(199,772)
(560,353)
(602,207)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(28,593)
-
(31,552)
Gain on exchange of equity interests
-
159,828
-
159,828
Income and other tax expense
(8,256)
(67,262)
(31,168)
(108,367)
Income from unconsolidated entities
163,086
198,524
434,343
562,138
Unrealized losses in fair value of equity instruments
(14,563)
(4,944)
(63,412)
(8,121)
Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,
assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net
17,262
108,543
879
201,600
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
621,847
778,648
1,679,637
1,994,977
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
81,975
97,878
214,722
249,421
Preferred dividends
834
834
2,503
2,503
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$ 539,038
$ 679,936
$ 1,462,412
$ 1,743,053
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 1.65
$ 2.07
$ 4.46
$ 5.30
Simon Property Group, Inc.
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS:
Investment properties, at cost
$ 37,982,665
$ 37,932,366
Less - accumulated depreciation
16,245,409
15,621,127
21,737,256
22,311,239
Cash and cash equivalents
601,520
533,936
Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net
794,599
919,654
Investment in TRG, at equity
3,150,169
3,305,102
Investment in Klépierre, at equity
1,378,050
1,661,943
Investment in other unconsolidated entities, at equity
3,116,422
3,075,375
Right-of-use assets, net
497,490
504,119
Investments held in trust - special purpose acquisition company
345,000
345,000
Deferred costs and other assets
1,174,857
1,121,011
Total assets
$ 32,795,363
$ 33,777,379
LIABILITIES:
Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness
$ 24,640,370
$ 25,321,022
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues
1,421,443
1,433,216
Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity
1,698,917
1,573,105
Dividend payable
2,733
1,468
Lease liabilities
500,197
506,931
Other liabilities
495,142
540,912
Total liabilities
28,758,802
29,376,654
Commitments and contingencies
Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling
redeemable interests
559,482
547,740
EQUITY:
Stockholders' Equity
Capital stock (850,000,000 total shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 238,000,000
shares of excess common stock, 100,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock):
Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized,
796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847
41,517
41,763
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 342,905,419 and
342,907,608 issued and outstanding, respectively
34
34
Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000
issued and outstanding
-
-
Capital in excess of par value
11,231,483
11,212,990
Accumulated deficit
(6,046,981)
(5,823,708)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(160,549)
(185,186)
Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 15,959,628 and 14,295,983 shares, respectively
(2,043,979)
(1,884,441)
Total stockholders' equity
3,021,525
3,361,452
Noncontrolling interests
455,554
491,533
Total equity
3,477,079
3,852,985
Total liabilities and equity
$ 32,795,363
$ 33,777,379
Simon Property Group, Inc.
Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
REVENUE:
Lease income
$ 710,084
$ 719,723
$ 2,142,068
$ 2,053,826
Other income
72,355
67,630
258,446
204,923
Total revenue
782,439
787,353
2,400,514
2,258,749
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Property operating
153,002
151,008
445,214
420,174
Depreciation and amortization
169,453
170,568
504,926
512,165
Real estate taxes
59,008
66,221
187,697
203,242
Repairs and maintenance
17,632
18,274
58,322
53,625
Advertising and promotion
17,153
18,238
52,718
52,479
Other
48,866
43,400
146,595
113,042
Total operating expenses
465,114
467,709
1,395,472
1,354,727
OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS
317,325
319,644
1,005,042
904,022
Interest expense
(147,539)
(154,501)
(438,559)
(453,145)
Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities, net
4,522
-
4,522
33,371
NET INCOME
$ 174,308
$ 165,143
$ 571,005
$ 484,248
Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income
$ 83,222
$ 82,639
$ 280,919
$ 243,525
Our Share of Net Income
91,086
82,504
290,086
240,723
Amortization of Excess Investment (A)
(14,928)
(15,199)
(45,153)
(49,794)
Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of Assets and Interests in
-
-
-
(14,941)
Other Income in the Consolidated Financial Statements
Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of Assets and Interests in
(2,532)
-
(2,532)
-
Unconsolidated Entities, net
Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B)
$ 73,626
$ 67,305
$ 242,401
$ 175,988
Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A.
("Klépierre"), The Taubman Realty Group ("TRG") and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.
Simon Property Group, Inc.
Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets:
Investment properties, at cost
$ 18,889,882
$ 19,724,242
Less - accumulated depreciation
8,315,951
8,330,891
10,573,931
11,393,351
Cash and cash equivalents
1,375,947
1,481,287
Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net
493,643
591,369
Right-of-use assets, net
132,665
154,561
Deferred costs and other assets
451,414
394,691
Total assets
$ 13,027,600
$ 14,015,259
Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:
Mortgages
$ 14,455,676
$ 15,223,710
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue
870,351
995,392
Lease liabilities
121,668
158,372
Other liabilities
363,615
383,018
Total liabilities
15,811,310
16,760,492
Preferred units
67,450
67,450
Partners' deficit
(2,851,160)
(2,812,683)
Total liabilities and partners' deficit
$ 13,027,600
$ 14,015,259
Our Share of:
Partners' deficit
$ (1,238,149)
$ (1,207,396)
Add: Excess Investment
1,228,164
1,283,645
Our net (deficit) investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity
$ (9,985)
$ 76,249
Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre,
TRG and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.
Simon Property Group, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (C)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO and Comparable FFO
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Consolidated Net Income (D)
$ 621,847
$ 778,648
$ 1,679,637
$ 1,994,977
Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:
Depreciation and amortization from consolidated
properties
299,202
309,199
903,137
936,346
Our share of depreciation and amortization from
unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments
204,428
202,519
645,130
609,271
Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,
assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net
(17,262)
(108,543)
(879)
(201,600)
Unrealized losses excluded from FFO (E)
-
-
-
3,177
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in
properties
(3,616)
405
(2,498)
2,875
Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization, gain on consolidation of properties,
and loss (gain) on disposal of properties
(4,396)
(5,005)
(13,640)
(14,354)
Preferred distributions and dividends
(1,313)
(1,313)
(3,939)
(3,939)
FFO of the Operating Partnership
$ 1,098,890
$ 1,175,910
$ 3,206,948
$ 3,326,753
Unrealized losses included in FFO (E)
14,563
4,944
63,412
4,944
Non-cash gain related to the reversal of a deferred tax liability within an international investment
-
-
-
(118,428)
Gain on sale or exchange of equity interests, net of tax
-
(111,880)
-
(111,880)
Debt related charges
-
28,593
-
31,552
Comparable FFO of the Operating Partnership
$ 1,113,453
$ 1,097,567
$ 3,270,360
$ 3,132,941
Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:
Diluted net income per share
$ 1.65
$ 2.07
$ 4.46
$ 5.30
Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties
and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated
entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments, net of noncontrolling
interests portion of depreciation and amortization
1.33
1.35
4.08
4.08
Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,
assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net
(0.05)
(0.29)
-
(0.54)
Unrealized losses excluded from FFO (E)
-
-
-
0.01
Diluted FFO per share
$ 2.93
$ 3.13
$ 8.54
$ 8.85
Unrealized losses included in FFO (E)
0.04
0.01
0.17
0.01
Non-cash gain related to the reversal of a deferred tax liability within an international investment
-
-
-
(0.32)
Gain on sale or exchange of equity interests, net of tax
-
(0.30)
-
(0.30)
Debt related charges
-
0.08
-
0.08
Comparable FFO per share
$ 2.97
$ 2.92
$ 8.71
$ 8.32
Details for per share calculations:
FFO of the Operating Partnership
$ 1,098,890
$ 1,175,910
$ 3,206,948
$ 3,326,753
Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders
(138,760)
(147,864)
(404,008)
(418,548)
Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders
$ 960,130
$ 1,028,046
$ 2,802,940
$ 2,908,205
Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
327,286
328,619
328,107
328,576
Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding
47,304
47,263
47,293
47,289
Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding
374,590
375,882
375,400
375,865
Basic and Diluted FFO per Share
$ 2.93
$ 3.13
$ 8.54
$ 8.85
Percent Change
-6.4 %
-3.5 %
Comparable FFO per share
$ 2.97
$ 2.92
$ 8.71
$ 8.32
Percent Change
1.7 %
4.7 %
Simon Property Group, Inc.
Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information
Notes:
(A)
Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein. The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.
(B)
The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments. Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments. For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.
(C)
This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO, FFO per share, Comparable FFO and Comparable FFO per share. FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business. We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs. We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.
We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of retail real estate. Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO. We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from extraordinary items, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.
(D)
Includes our share of:
-
Gain on land sales of $9.6 million and $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $15.6 million and $6.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively.
-
Straight-line adjustments decreased income by ($6.8) million and ($5.7) million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and ($22.9) million and ($20.7) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 respectively.
-
Amortization of fair market value of leases decreased income by $0.0 million and ($0.2) million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and ($0.3) million and ($0.6) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(E)
Unrealized (gains) losses excluded from FFO relate to mark-to-market fair value adjustments of publicly traded equity instruments of retail real estate.
Unrealized (gains) losses included in FFO relate to mark-to-market fair value adjustments of publicly traded equity instruments of non-retail real estate.
