Top Personal Finance Curriculum Provider Launches Spanish & English Language Learner Directory

Next Gen Personal Finance offers the only bilingual personal finance dictionary with definitions and glossary for both Spanish and English

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF) launched a new Spanish & English Language Learner (ELL) Directory this fall to make it easier for Spanish-speaking and ELL students to access valuable personal finance education.

"Our mission is to guarantee that by 2030, all students will take a one semester personal finance course before graduating from high school," said Tim Ranzetta, NGPF co-founder. "To make that a reality, we must continue to make financial education as accessible and inclusive as possible."

NGPF, which provides free personal finance course curriculum for middle and high school students as well as free professional development for teachers, hired a full-time in-house translator in early 2022. This move has resulted in Spanish translations for all of the NGPF's high school semester course activities as well as the entire middle school personal finance course.

"As our Spanish offerings proliferated and more teachers began to use the resources, it became clear that NGPF needed a one-stop shop to make it easier for educators to find all NGPF Spanish language resources in one place," said Ranzetta. "The Spanish and ELL Directory does just that."

The new directory collates all of NGPF's Spanish translations and ELL resources into one webpage. A teacher favorite is the personal finance dictionary, released in July, with personal finance terms, definitions, and a glossary in both Spanish and English. Not only is it the most detailed bilingual personal finance dictionary of its kind, its open source format also allows for constant updates with the fast-changing world of personal finance.

Other resources include a six-part ELL Video Series to introduce context around the U.S. financial system as well as Spanish translations of the top five Financial Capability Friday videos. These current events videos are published on NGPF's YouTube channel so that students can adjust the speed as well as add subtitles in many languages.

Additionally, in partnership with McKinney, NGPF offers an interactive online arcade game called Payback that provides an interactive way for English and Spanish speakers alike to experience virtually what paying for college is like for many students.

More translated materials from NGPF are currently in progress.

"NGPF's unique approach to offering curriculum using Google Docs means that resources are always being updated," said Ranzetta. "When the English version gets updated, the Spanish does too."

To view NGPF's materials, visit www.ngpf.org , where you can create a teacher account. The Spanish & ELL Directory is located on the website at www.ngpf.org/spanish .

About Next Gen Personal Finance

Next Gen Personal Finance is a nonprofit organization with a mission to guarantee that by 2030 ALL students will take a one semester personal finance course before graduating high school. To support that mission, NGPF provides middle and high school educators with everything they need to teach financial skills with confidence, at no cost. This consists of ready-to-use financial literacy curricula—including personal finance, math, and economics collections with Spanish translations—as well as free professional development. Learn more at www.ngpf.org.

