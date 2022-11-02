2022 China-Central and North America and Caribbean International Trade Digital Expo Invitation Letter

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to further enhance the friendly exchanges between Chinese enterprises and countries in Central and North America and the Caribbean, and promote economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between enterprises, CCPIT- China Council for the Promotion of International Trade will hold the China-Central and North America and Caribbean International Trade Digital Expo online from November 9 to 18, 2022. China International Chamber of Commerce and ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company will be responsible for organizing the exhibition. Details of the exhibition and registration methods are as follows.

Basic information of the exhibition

Exhibition Name: China—Central and North America and Caribbean International Trade Digital Expo

Exhibition date: November 9-18, 2022

Exhibition venue: CCPIT Cloud Exhibition Platform

Website: https:// cna2022.ccpit-expo.com

Sponsor: China Council for the Promotion of International Trade

Organizer: China International Chamber of Commerce

Beijing ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company

Exhibition content:

Textile clothing, automobiles and accessories, hardware and building materials, Riyo consumer goods, household appliances, consumer electronics, etc.

Exhibition supporting activities:

Registered enterprises can use live broadcast to promote products or display the company's production lines on the special docking platform of the trade week to carry out business negotiations. The specific arrangements are as follows:

Industry Date Time (Beijing time) Textile and Clothing and Cotton Products 2022.11.9 10:00-11:30 Autoparts 2022.11.10 10:00-11:30 Building Materials and Hardware 2022.11.11 10:00-11:30 Consumer Goods 2022.11.14 10:00-11:30 Home Appliances & Home Furniture 2022.11.15 10:00-11:30 Consumer Electronics 2022.11.16 10:00-11:30

Registration method:

This exhibition is an online digital exhibition, and you can register to participate / watch the exhibition free of charge. Exhibitors and professional buyers who are interested in participating in the exhibition are invited to log in to the official website of the exhibition for online registration. After successful registration, you can participate in online exhibitions, carry out interactions, and participate in special docking activities of the trade week.

Platform website is https:// cna2022.ccpit-expo.com

We warmly invite Chinese exhibitors and friends from all walks of life in Central and North America and the Caribbean to participate in the exhibition, negotiate trade and carry out various forms of economic and trade cooperation.

