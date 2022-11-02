InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Spray Can Mixer (HAD-192)

Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier means of evenly mixing a can of paint or other aerosol can product," said an inventor, from Oakland Park, Fla., "so I invented the SPRAY CAN MIXER. My design eliminates the need to shake the can and it prevents the spray tip from becoming clogged."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective device for mixing a can of aerosol paint or spray. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hand shake the internal contents. As a result, it saves time and effort and it ensures that the product is thoroughly mixed for consistent application. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, contractors, automotive technicians, artists, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HAD-192, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

