LEADING HOME CARE COMPANIES PARTNER IN CONNECTICUT

FARMINGTON, Conn., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Companions and Homemakers, a leading provider of in-home personal care in Connecticut for over thirty years, announced changes last week to its ownership and go-forward branding.

TheKey has acquired the company's private pay division, which will operate under TheKey's branding. AccordCare has acquired the company's Medicaid division, which will continue to be branded as Companions and Homemakers. The two companies will form a unique partnership in Connecticut, with each provider expanding upon existing capabilities to deliver quality and compassionate care in its respective payor segment.

Speaking about the deal on Wednesday, TheKey Chief Development Officer Matt Neal said, "We are excited to formally welcome the Companions and Homemakers Private division team and clients to TheKey family. Companions and Homemakers has distinguished itself as a leading provider for private clients for more than three decades, and we look forward to building upon its strong commitment to quality home care in Connecticut." TheKey is the nation's leading provider of premium, private pay home care, and the acquired care team and operations will join TheKey's existing Connecticut team and business.

The Companions and Homemakers Medicaid division will retain its branding and joins the AccordCare family of companies. AccordCare, a national provider of home care and certified home health, will enhance the Companions & Homemakers management team and allow it to continue to provide unmatched care to Connecticut's Medicaid recipients. Together with Companions Forever, an AccordCare company, Companions & Homemakers will be the largest provider of Medicaid home care services in the state.

AccordCare CEO Brandon Ballew said, "We are excited about this growth opportunity and how we can broaden our Medicaid footprint and services throughout Connecticut. AccordCare will continue to focus on delivering exceptional home-based care and support to Medicaid clients along with embracing our new team members with Companions & Homemakers, building on an impressive legacy."

