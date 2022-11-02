St. Regis Hotels & Resorts to Debut in Costa Mujeres, Mexico

The iconic luxury brand to expand its footprint in Mexico with The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc., today announced it has signed an agreement with AB Living to bring the legendary St. Regis brand to Costa Mujeres. Solidifying the brand's position as a global leader in luxury leisure hospitality, The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort is expected to welcome its first guests in early 2025.

The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort (PRNewswire)

"The signing of The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort represents a pivotal moment for St. Regis, as the brand continues its dynamic resort growth in the world's most glamorous leisure destinations," said George Fleck, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. "We are thrilled to expand St. Regis' footprint in Mexico and look forward to bringing the brand's celebrated rituals and traditions to this vibrant and sought-after destination for future guests."

Building on the brand's existing portfolio of 15 resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts has plans to expand its resort portfolio to include some of the world's most coveted leisure destinations, including within the Caribbean, North America, North Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The signing of The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort underscores this commitment to its strong global expansion in the world's most compelling markets.

"We are thrilled to work with AB Living to introduce The St. Regis brand to Costa Mujeres, Cancun's exciting new side of town," said Laurent De Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer, Marriott International. "This signing showcases both the continuous growth in one of Mexico's top destinations and the strong interest in our portfolio of sought-after luxury brands."

The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort is ideally located on a 3.5-hectare site along the scenic Costa Mujeres beach. Situated north of Cancun on the Yucatan Peninsula, Costa Mujeres is a vibrant travel destination, known for its tranquil atmosphere, lush natural surroundings, and pristine beaches on the Mexican Caribbean. The resort is only a 35-minute drive from Cancun's International Airport and a quick boat ride from the magical Island of Isla Mujeres.

"Our choice of St. Regis is based on a shared vision of luxury hospitality, standards of service, tradition and excellence. St Regis. is also a leader in the luxury branded residential segment, a component that plays a major role in this project," said Alejandro Bataller, Vice President of AB Living Group.

Envisioned by Sordo Madaleno Architects, an internationally renowned architectural firm based in Mexico City, The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort is expected to feature 158 guest rooms and 80 branded residential units, which will boast spectacular views of the Island of Isla Mujeres to the east and Cancun to the Southeast. Plans for the resort also include three distinct food and beverage venues, several swimming pools, a glamorous beach club, approximately 470 square meters of meeting space, and the signature St. Regis Butler Service. Comprised of 22,584 square meters, the branded residences will enjoy private elevator access, a residential concierge, a fitness center, and full access to the resort's amenities and services.

Marriott International currently operates two St. Regis properties in Mexico; The St. Regis Mexico City and The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort. Additionally, the brand is slated to make its debut in Riviera Maya later this year and in Los Cabos in 2023.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,100 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. Connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at nearly 50 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit www.St. Regis.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com.

About AB Living

AB Living is a business group with more than 30 years of experience creating unique projects on the Mediterranean coast. It currently has three business divisions, AB Wellness, responsible for the SHA Wellness Clinic brand, AB Properties, focused on the residential real estate sector, and AB Hospitality, which aims to develop unique hotel projects with high added value with leading international brands in the premium and luxury segment.

To make this visión a reality, the AB Living Group has invested in recent years in different locations in search of the perfect environments with large areas of surrounding nature, warm climates and easy accessibility. In addition, it has created a solid regional structure of human capital with extensive experience in the sector.

After nearly 15 years of building the SHA Wellness concept, its flagship brand, AB Living is working in parallel to expand the brand with planned openings in Mexico in 2023 and the Emirates in 2024.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.