WiFi Map and Chargefon are merging Web3 economics with partner services

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WiFi Map, a leading internet connectivity tool with over 3 million monthly active users, is announcing a strategic partnership with power bank sharing service Chargefon, which operates more than 500 stations across the USA. The move marks a major use case for the upcoming $WIFI utility token and points to greater synergy between digital and brick and mortar services in the Web3 space.

WiFi Map is a global, decentralized connectivity tool with over 10 million WiFi hotspots, all of which were added by its community. The company recently announced a move to Web3 with the launch of the $WIFI utility token, which is arriving later this year. The token will be issued as a reward for adding new hotspots to the platform and can be redeemed for mobile internet, VPN and other connectivity services within the app.



A new partnership with Chargefon means that WiFi Map users will also be able to redeem their $WIFI tokens to rent power banks on the go. Locating charging stations natively within the app will boost the flow of customers to Chargefon, with plans to install $WIFI routers at 500 US-based charging stations in Q2 2023. The value flow between the Web3 ecosystem and Chargefon will be entirely automated, and it is expected that this solution will be easily scalable with the rollout of further partner services in the near future.

Denis Sklyarov, CEO and Co-Founder of WiFi Map: "Power and connectivity are the driving force of the global economy today. We've made it the mission of WiFi Map to ensure that people can get online wherever they are and now, with the help of partner services like Chargefon, we'll be able to cover the essential amenities of modern life."

Vladimir Korobeynik, CEO and Founder of Chargefon: "WiFi Map brings years of experience and a huge user base, which massively expands Chargefon's potential reach. We see a symbiotic relationship developing, where WiFi Map brings people to our charging stations and we keep their devices charged, helping people to stay connected for longer."

About WiFi Map

WiFi Map is a world-leading platform for locating and connecting to WiFi hotspots. Founded in 2014, the app has been downloaded by over 150 million people and helped them get online more than 1 billion times. Driven by a belief in the power of community and a conviction that the internet is a fundamental human right, WiFi Map announced a shift to Web3 in 2022. The new $WIFI token is set to become available as a means of payment for all services offered within the app, including eSIM and VPN packages, offline maps and the ad-free pro version of WiFi Map.

About Chargefon

Founded in 2019, Chargefon is a power bank sharing service with a network of hundreds of charging stations for mobile phones and tablets located in bars, hotels, restaurants, malls and more. Customers can rent a power bank for a set period and return it to any charging station on the network, which covers some of the largest cities in the US including NYC, Miami, Portland and Orlando. chargefon.com

Contact:

