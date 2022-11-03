InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toilet Seat Cover (KXX-353)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved toilet seat cover to provide added protection when using a public restroom," said an inventor, from Chattanooga, Tenn., "so I invented THRONES ROYAL SEATS. My design would cover the entire surface of the toilet seat and it will not shift during use."

The invention provides an improved design for a toilet seat cover. In doing so, it offers added coverage and protection when using a public toilet. It also increases sanitary conditions and personal comfort and it eliminates the need to touch the germy toilet seat. The invention features a compact design that is easy to transport and use so it is ideal for travelers and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

