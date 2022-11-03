InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart Door Hinge (NAM-211)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a locksmith and I thought there should be a simple and hands-free way to open a door with a smart door lock," said an inventor, from La Vergne, Tenn., "so I invented the ANOROK. My design allows you to easily enter your home, even if your hands are full."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an automatic way to open or close a door with a smart door lock. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually turn the knob or push open the door. As a result, it increases convenience and it could provide added security and peace of mind. The invention features a hands-free design that is easy to install and operate so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NAM-211, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp