NextEra Energy Resources and Coffee County, Alabama to build first renewable natural gas project in the state

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, and Coffee County, Alabama announced plans to build the first landfill renewable natural gas (RNG) production facility in the state of Alabama. The project will be located at a landfill owned and operated by Coffee County and interconnect with a pipeline owned by Southeast Gas, the leading gas utility in the region. All of the gas from the project will be sold to Southeast Gas under a long-term contract.

www.nexteraenergyresources.com (PRNewsFoto/NextEra Energy Resources, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/NextEra Energy Resources, LLC) (PRNewswire)

NextEra Energy Resources, will work with Coffee County to upgrade the existing landfill gas collection system and build a new RNG production facility that will capture and convert 1,100 standard cubic feet per minute of landfill methane gas per year to RNG. On an annual basis, the project is expected to capture over 16,500 metric tons of landfill methane for beneficial use. The Coffee County RNG Project is expected to create approximately 50 to 60 construction jobs.

"We're pleased to be working with Coffee County on this innovative project," said Rebecca Kujawa, president and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Resources. "This project is consistent with our belief that a substantial, and economic decarbonization of the electricity, industrial, and transportation sectors is possible, which represents a significant investment opportunity in the coming decades."

"Our agreement with NextEra Energy Resources offers a tremendous economic and environmental opportunity for the state of Alabama," said Rod Morgan, Coffee County Administrator. "From both a fiscal and sustainability standpoint, renewable natural gas is the highest value product you can make from collected landfill gas. This facility is exactly the kind of development we encourage in our community. It brings innovative new technology and jobs to our area. We're proud to work with industry leaders like NextEra Energy Resources."

Assuming the timely receipt of a permit from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the project is expected to begin construction in the second quarter of 2023 and be operational in early 2024. The Coffee County RNG Project will be owned by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Marketing, LLC, and operated by Coffee County.

NextEra Energy Resources

NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (together with its affiliated entities, "NextEra Energy Resources") is a clean energy leader and is one of the largest wholesale generators of electric power in the U.S., with approximately 24,600 megawatts of total net generating capacity, primarily in 38 states and Canada as of year-end 2021. NextEra Energy Resources, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun based on 2021 megawatt hours produced on a net generation basis, and a world leader in battery storage. The business operates clean, emissions-free nuclear power generation facilities in New Hampshire and Wisconsin as part of the NextEra Energy nuclear fleet. NextEra Energy Resources, LLC is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). For more information, visit www.NextEraEnergyResources.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NextEra Energy Resources