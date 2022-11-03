OneCause Wins Best Small Contact Center in 2022 ICMI Global Contact Center Awards

The company's support model emphasizes quick, accurate service while fostering human connection

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leading provider of online and event fundraising technology, was recognized as the 2022 Best Small Contact Center at the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards ceremony held October 26th. Each year, the awards honor the companies, contact centers, and individuals leading the contact center community forward.

"The OneCause customer support team is guided by our company core values of curiosity, commitment, passion, and helpfulness as we serve our nonprofit customers," said James Rischar, chief services officer at OneCause. "Pressed-for-time nonprofit professionals wear many hats, and they want to work with reps who have a customer-first mindset and take the time to understand their needs. Our services model is built with the customer at the center and emphasizes success through an efficient customer journey, emotional connection, and process excellence."

Multi-channel, agile support is at the crux of the OneCause customer support team's strategy, including phone, email, SMS, and live chat. Self-guided and instructor-led virtual trainings helped customers maximize their success during over 10,000 nonprofit fundraising events held this year. Every metric the team tracks revolves around providing quick, efficient, thorough, and accurate service during tens of thousands of annual interactions with customers.

To drive service excellence, OneCause provides ongoing education opportunities for the customer support team through hands-on product workshops, weekly 1:1 coaching sessions, online training, and mentoring programs—all of which help develop knowledgeable, empathetic, patient, and efficient team members who nonprofit customers count on and connect with. The team's dedication to continual improvement is reflected in their 97% customer satisfaction score for the first half of 2022.

"Our learning-focused culture means we're always seeking new ways to better serve our customers," said Stephen Minto, senior director of customer support at OneCause. "Our team views processes with the mindset that even if something works well, there could be a small change or new approach that improves the customer experience."

Organizations of all sizes and from across the globe submitted their customer support teams and high performers for consideration in the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards program. Nominees were then judged by a select panel of industry experts, including consultants, speakers, authors, practitioners, and former ICMI Award winners. The rigorous evaluation process consisted of two rounds of independent review by each judge. Finalists in the Best Contact Center categories also submitted a 5-minute video tour and answers to any follow-up questions. OneCause was honored alongside notable winners from other categories such as United Healthcare, Frontier, and Navy Federal Credit Union.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use event and online fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 10,000 nonprofits raise more than $4 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals — from frontline agents to executives — who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations, and improve your customer service.

