Orchestry Receives Funding from Incredible Capital to Accelerate Growth

Orchestry, a tech company that aims to help companies get the most from Microsoft 365 receives funding in a seed funding round led by former Co-Founder and CEO of Nintex and a former Microsoft Exec.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Orchestry announces receiving funding from Incredible Capital to accelerate growth.

Orchestry, today announced raising funding from Incredible Capital led by Brian Cook and Chris Johnson.

Orchestry is a Canadian-based primarily female-led tech company that develops software-as-a-solution (SaaS) products for administrators and users of Microsoft 365. Orchestry's solutions effectively address and eliminate common Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams challenges and streamline its day-to-day administration, governance, security, usage, and adoption. The Orchestry platform helps organizations get a better return on investment in Microsoft 365 licenses and effectively move the needle on digital workspace modernization and digital transformation.

"We couldn't be more excited about the opportunity ahead for Orchestry. Brian and I are looking forward to helping the Orchestry team scale the business to new heights. This investment fills the fuel tank for growth over the next few years and allows Orchestry to put the pedal to the floor on what's possible," said Chris Johnson of Incredible Capital and former Group Product Manager on the Office 365 team at Microsoft.

"We are very impressed with the speed and quality at which the Orchestry team managed to build an enterprise-grade Microsoft ISV platform, the value of which is evident seeing Orchestry's growth over the past 2 years. We are really looking forward to supporting the Orchestry team in their ambitious growth path," said Brian Cook of Incredible Capital and former co-Founder CEO of global software company, Nintex.

The Orchestry platform was launched in 2020 and has seen tremendous success thus far. It is currently used by hundreds of organizations in a variety of sectors across the world, primarily in Europe, North America, the UK, New Zealand, and Australia, ranging from 100-10,000 individual Microsoft 365 licenses. Orchestry is a trusted technology partner to many IT experts, Microsoft 365 consultants, adoption change management practitioners and solution architects within the world's largest IT Service organizations.

"Orchestry was founded to help organizations realize the full potential of Microsoft 365, and the last 2 years since its inception have been full of hard work, passion, and dedication from every member of our small, but incredibly knowledgeable team. I am truly grateful for the trust our customers and our partners placed in us," said Michal Pisarek, founder and CEO of Orchestry. "With the value Incredible Capital in the face of Brian Cook, the former co-Founder and CEO of Nintex – one of the most successful and recognizable Microsoft ISVs, and former Microsoft Executive Chris Johnson bring to the table, we are confident this partnership will accelerate Orchestry's global success."

Orchestry plans to use the funds to expand its engineering, customer & partner success, and sales teams. It is looking to expand the capabilities of the platform even further by leveraging the feedback from its existing customer and partner base, as well as common administration, day-to-day management, and usage struggles faced by Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams users across the world.

About Orchestry

Orchestry helps organizations unlock the full power of Microsoft 365. Orchestry's platform empowers users, drives adoption, and automates governance, day-to-day management, and security of Microsoft 365. Built by Microsoft 365 MVPs for IT Administrators, with end-users in mind. Learn more: https://www.orchestry.com.

About Incredible Capital

Kirkland, WA based investment fund focused on helping software companies in the Microsoft eco-system be more successful.

