TUSK Partners Advises Athens Dentistry for Children in its sale to MB2Dental, a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Partners ("TUSK") the premiere dental-focused M&A Advisor, advised Athens Dentistry for Children in its partnership with MB2Dental, a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners. The transaction was led by Josh Swearingen, Director of Mergers & Acquisitions at TUSK Partners. Alex Cherniavsky, Samuel Lupton, and George May spearheaded the diligence and analytics efforts for TUSK.

Under the leadership of doctors Michelle Harmon and Brandi Owensby, Athens Dentistry for Children has served the Athens, Georgia community for 15 years. They have recently transitioned to a new office space fit for all hygiene and operative care. Athens Dentistry for Children is a premier pediatric dental practice providing personalized comprehensive oral care to the young smiles of the area.

Dr. Michelle Harmon, Co-Founder and Owner of Athens Dentistry for Children, commented "TUSK understood our goals in this transition, and went above and beyond to meet them. They conducted a thorough marketed process, bringing multiple suitors to the table, and ignited a competitive process with several potential partners. TUSK did a remarkable job simplifying the complexities of a transaction which enabled us to choose the perfect partner. We couldn't be more excited for our partnership with MB2 Dental."

Jonathan Tyroch, Vice President of Business and Corporate Development of MB2Dental added, "We are excited to have Dr. Harmon and Dr. Owensby join the MB2 Dental family. Their strong culture and like-mindedness make them a great fit as doctor partners. We look forward to supporting their growth and continued success through partnership."

About Athens Dentistry for Children

Athens Dentistry for Children is singular location pediatric group located in the Athens, GA area. Athens Dentistry for Children continues to champion their comprehensive approach to dental care for children of all ages. For more information on Athens Dentistry for Children, visit: https://www.athenssmiletree.com

About MB2Dental

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, MB2 Dental was founded in 2007 as America's first and fastest Dental Partnership Organization (DPO). As dentists who invest in dentists, MB2 partners with hundreds of dentists across the nation, and is always looking for the right doctor partners to join the movement. https://mb2dental.com/about/

About TUSK Partners

TUSK Partners ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the dental industry. TUSK has completed over $700M of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 40+ years of dental practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit https://tusk-partners.com .

