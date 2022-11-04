Ocean House Announces the Season's Opening of Gondola Village

Back by Popular Demand, French-Inspired Menu and Setting

Offers Memorable and Novel Guest Experiences with Veuve Clicquot Champagne

WATCH HILL, R.I., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The quintessential Forbes Triple Five-Star Ocean House located in the quaint seaside area of Watch Hill, Rhode Island celebrates the opening of Gondola Village, the whimsical private dining experience, for the 2022-2023 season.

Gondola Village offers guests the opportunity to dine in one of three authentic and beautifully decorated ski gondolas while enjoying a French Alps-inspired setting, complete with firepits and twinkle lights.

Ocean House features French-based industry leaders including Veuve Clicquot Champagne and cookware maker LeCreuset, as part of its inspiration. Gondola Village combines an entertaining atmosphere with charming and elegant interiors, complete with heated blankets.

This year, Gondola Village offers four dining opportunities including breakfast, lunch, dinner and early evening crepes, for the perfect Apéro.

Breakfast is served at 8 and 10 am, with yogurt and granola parfaits, fruit, breakfast crepes, cups of Valrhona hot cocoa and warm beignets with a trio of dipping sauces.

Gondola Village's lunch and dinner features a memorable four-course dining experience. Each guest is welcomed with a signature Veuve Clicquot Rich Champagne cocktail to start. Entrees include selections suitable for all tastes and dietary preferences, including salmon with herb butter, beef bourguignon, braised lamb and a delicious blanquette de Champignons, a white mushroom stew served on puff pastry.

As a special early evening treat, Gondola Village offers Apéro, a French "before dinner experience," featuring sweet and savory crêpes, either with warm berry compote, fresh berries and whipped cream or the option of spinach, artichoke and brie cheese.

With all dining Gondola Village experiences Veuve Clicquot Champagnes can be purchased by the bottle, ranging from the popular Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label to "La Grande Dame" Rosé.

Ocean House introduced North America's first in-gondola dining experience in 2018 with the debut of Fondue Express. The seasonal pop up was an immediate sensation and as a result, Ocean House a year later added two additional ski gondolas, making it a seasonal village. Since then, hundreds of guests have enjoyed Gondola Village, and captured distinctive photos, many of which have been posted on social media.

A portion of the proceeds from Gondola Village go to the Ocean House Fund for Charitable Giving, a donor-advised fund administered in cooperation with the Rhode Island Foundation, a 501c3 organization, focusing on philanthropic efforts to support children in need, the disadvantaged, and foodways related causes in the local community.

Gondola Village is open November through March. Individuals and small groups are invited to make reservations early in the season for best availability. For information and reservations, visit www.oceanhouseri.com/gondolavillage, or call Destination Services at 855.892.4572.

About Ocean House

Located on the scenic Atlantic Ocean shore in historic Watch Hill, Rhode Island is Ocean House, one of only 12 triple Forbes Five-Star properties in the world. Ocean House is an iconic New England seaside resort that originally opened in 1868. Ocean House, which reopened in 2010 with a $140 million investment, replicates the original exterior design, while well-appointed guest rooms, personal service, the beachfront location, and world-class amenities pay homage to New England's golden age of hospitality. Today, the internationally acclaimed Ocean House has 49 luxury guest rooms, 20 signature suites, the Forbes Five-Star Ocean & Harvest Spa, multiple restaurants, the Center for Wine & Culinary Arts, full-service beach services in season, complimentary wine and culinary classes and other guest amenities. Ocean House is a member of Relais & Châteaux, an association of 580 unique hotels and restaurants throughout the world.

The hotel is also part of Ocean House Collection, which also includes Watch Hill Inn and the Forbes Five-Star Weekapaug Inn, both on the scenic Rhode Island Coast. Follow @OceanHouseRI on social media for the latest developments.

