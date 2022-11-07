Aviatrix Named to CNBC's Inaugural Top Startups for the Enterprise List

Intelligent Cloud Networking Pioneer Recognized for Innovative Approach to Multicloud Networking

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, the pioneer of Intelligent Cloud Networking™, today announced it has been named to CNBC's inaugural Top Startups for the Enterprise list. Aviatrix was recognized for industry-defining innovations as one of 25 companies named to the list which is powered and inspired by the members of CNBC's Technology Executive Council (TEC), a group of leading CTOs, CIOs, CDOs, CISOs and other executives in technology functions at a diverse range of large corporations, private startups, government entities and non-profit organizations.

Business-critical applications are moving to the cloud and enterprises therefore have zero tolerance for downtime, slow performance, or security issues. Aviatrix provides the advanced multicloud networking services that business-critical applications demand, overcoming the inherent limitations and manual configurations of CSP networking services. Aviatrix simplifies multicloud networking, enabling consistent network design, security, visibility, automation, and Day-Two operations in and across all public clouds.

"The move of business-critical applications like SAP S/4HANA to the cloud is clearly in full swing. Enterprises need an underlying multicloud network infrastructure to support these business-critical initiatives," said Michael Welts, Chief Marketing Officer at Aviatrix. "Aviatrix delivers the network intelligence that businesses need for application availability, performance, security, and control. It's an honor to be chosen for this list by CNBC's esteemed Technology Executive Council, and a clear validation of the value Aviatrix is delivering to the enterprise."

As clear targets of acquisition, partnership, and investment, the 25 companies on the CNBC Top Startups list are selected using a proprietary analysis of quantitative metrics and qualitative review under the sole editorial discretion of CNBC, with guidance from members of CNBC's TEC, who gave their input via an anonymous survey.

