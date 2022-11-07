Cognizant collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate sustainability transformation

Companies showcase the latest solution at COP27

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant is expanding its collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate both digital and sustainability transformations through a new solution – the Cognizant® Sustainability Accelerator, powered by the Microsoft Cloud and Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability. This innovative solution combines both Cognizant's deep experience in IoT and data analytics with Microsoft's industry-leading cloud capabilities.

Cognizant and Microsoft are showcasing this robust solution together at COP27, taking place this week in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Corporate sustainability is more than a nice-to-have, optional initiative for companies in today's economy. To grow, thrive, and manage risk, companies must incorporate sustainability into their strategies, operations, and cultures. Investors, regulators, employees, and consumers all expect companies to radically reduce or even eliminate their negative impacts while finding ways to provide value and improve outcomes for people and the planet. And stakeholders expect robust reporting to hold companies accountable to their stated goals.

Accurate data and digital capabilities sit at the center of helping companies determine the appropriate actions and demonstrate accountability. The Cognizant® Sustainability Accelerator automates the collection of data and provides valuable analytics that allow clients to track and take action on their sustainability goals. Utilizing Microsoft Sustainability Manager, Cognizant delivers end-to-end capabilities required to automate the collection, analysis and reporting of sustainability efforts.

"The Cognizant® Sustainability Accelerator, built on the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability, is designed to significantly accelerate the implementation of sustainability data acquisition and visualization. This, coupled with Cognizant's sustainability advisory expertise, will help clients identify, prioritize, automate, optimize and report on sustainability actions," said Anna Elango, Cognizant EVP, Core Technologies and Insights.

"We are focused on accelerating progress to realize a more sustainable future, and our collaboration with Cognizant's Sustainability practice, to bring the innovative Cognizant® Sustainability Accelerator to market will provide customers with data driven insights so they can make decisions and implement the digital solutions that will help them accurately measure and report on their sustainability goals and progress," says Elisabeth Brinton, Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Sustainability.

"As a Chief Sustainability Officer, I understand the value of streamlining data and reporting so that companies can get onto the work of strategy. This new solution is designed help our clients do just that," Sophia Mendelsohn, Cognizant Chief Sustainability Officer.

A new e-book and video details more about how Cognizant's Sustainability practice and Microsoft are supporting clients in their sustainability efforts through expertise and technology.

