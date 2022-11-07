Infinix Partners with Discovery to Officially Launch Global Vlog Challenge 2022

Infinix teams up with Discovery to launch the #DiscoverYourOwnStoryfromZERO Global Vlog Challenge 2022, Inspiring users to showcase their best content creations from mobile videography.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix today announced the launch of the Infinix & Discovery Global Vlog Challenge, which aims to build an ecosystem of mobile videography created by users of infinix. The campaign aims to inspire users' creativity and passion for mobile photography and express their creativity in short-form videos designed for social media.

Infinix & Discovery Vlog Challenge 2022 Key Visual (PRNewswire)

With mobile technology more powerful, affordable and accessible than ever before, users all around the world are looking to short-form video and vlogging as a way of expressing themselves and sharing their lives on social media. With this key trend at the center of strategy, Infinix released the exciting, new ZERO 20, featuring an impressive world-first 60MP+OIS front camera, an excellent Auto-Focus function, and a 108MP high-definition three-lens camera for a cutting-edge photographic experience. Ultra-high resolution paired with OIS lets the user shoot photos and video footage with ultra-realistic clarity at all hours of the day. When it comes to videography, capturing high-quality footage with the OIS and EIS is now easier than ever with the Steady Shot feature.

Infinix Senior Product Director, Manfred Hong explained that: 'the Infinix & Discovery Global Mobile Vlog Challenge will create a community and shared platform for global users to interpret themselves through mobile Videography, share their lives and story as content creator, and interact with the greater community. The strategy effectively delivers the brand philosophy to inspire users to express themselves, document their lives, and explore the intricacies of their cultures.'

A Passion for Content Creation

Sharing a deep passion for exploration, the core values of both Discovery and Infinix are remarkably similar. While the ZERO 20 explores itself using mobile content creation, Discovery leads human exploration in the natural world, showcasing the very best of Mother Nature. Infinix & Discovery will initiate the Global Mobile Vlog Challenge 2022 –'DiscoverYourOwnStoryfromZERO' – which will encourage users to pick up their smartphones and explore the world around them. The video taken on smartphones will display stunning content from all around the world from the individual perspective of the user.

The Awards will be evaluated by the Infinix expert jury, who will assess the photography entries based on the strength of creativity, quality and professional expertise. In addition, the campaign will introduce six distinct categories including, Exploration, Outdoor Sports, Travel, Fashion, Beauty, and Food. Each category will select the top three submissions and the works of the award-winning content creator will be displayed on Infinix's global landing page. The final collection of artistic works will display multiple perspectives examining diversity and the beauty of life.

This exciting campaign is open to multiple platform engagements, including Meta, TikTok and Xclub from 8 Nov 2022. All users participating in the campaign are requested to post the creative content to their social media and @infinixmobile account, with the handles, #DiscoverYourOwnStoryfromZERO and #INFINIX.

Vlogging With The ZERO 20

The newly launched ZERO 20 encapsulates the spirit of the Infinix & Discovery Global Vlog Challenge. Adopting a world-first 60MP OIS Front Camera and crisp 108MP Rear Camera, the ZERO 20 reflects an era when anyone can access the technology needed to become a mobile photographer & vlogger. The ZERO 20 gives users exactly what they need to capture the world around them, and themselves in stunning detail at a moment's notice.

The Key Visual of ZERO 20 (PRNewswire)

Showcasing impressive technology packaged in a stylish body, the world-class 60MP front camera, OIS+EIS anti-shake and stability features powerful auto focusing capabilities, and Super Night Selfie Mode, which provides consumers with a sublime selfie and videography experience.

The powerful front camera is complimented by a robust 108MP rear camera supporting a multi-style creation mode, offering creators more exciting possibilities for content creation. Additionally, the ZERO 20 is powered by MediaTek's Helio G99 6nm processor offering a silky-smooth shooting experience to content creators that use multiple apps and put their device under a heavy load.

Committed To The User

According to App Annie's 2022 Mobile Market Report, the data for 2021 indicates that, for every 10 minutes of mobile device use time, 7 minutes were spent on social media applications such as YouTube and Tiktok. An increase of time spent on photo and video applications demonstrates that social communication is still the dominant type of smartphone use. From this study, it would be a fair conclusion to state that mobile photography and video have become an important way for people to share their lives, express their feelings and interact with others.

Due to their inherent portability, ease of use and simple recording capabilities, smartphones are giving more people the power to record their daily lives in crystal clear quality. A central theme of this trend is technological innovation for the human spirit, a theme which is also integral to the #DiscoverYourOwnStoryfromZERO campaign. Infinix's design philosophy is user-centered and embraces mobile photography and videography at the core of every smartphone.

Infinix is a pioneer and innovator of mobile photography technology, committed to providing the best possible user experience at an attainable price point. The ZERO series is deeply focused on mobile photography and has made great strides in the development of night scene photography, motion imaging, telephoto lens, video camera and other user centered mobile photography functions, enhancing the technical capabilities, and improving the standards of global mobile photography. Through the continuous development of technology, Infinix will enable users to capture their lives in new, fun and unique ways by proving the tools they need and the inspiration they require to push the boundaries of their creativity.

About Infinix:

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013.

Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want it.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infinix