SkinCure Oncology Applauds South Dakota Governor's Proclamation of Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Awareness Week, as Non-Surgical Treatment of Common Skin Cancer Sweeps Nation

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers, praised South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem today for issuing the nation's fifth gubernatorial proclamation of a state-wide Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Awareness Week (beginning November 7, 2022).

SkinCure Oncology (PRNewsfoto/SkinCure Oncology) (PRNewswire)

The Governor noted that some 9,000 State residents and 3.3 million persons nationwide are diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer (either basal cell or squamous cell carcinoma) each year, making this the most common type of cancer. Roughly 2,000 Americans die from this disease every year. Noting that sun exposure is a primary cause of skin cancer, meaning risk is "year-round", Noem underscored that "treatment options for nonmelanoma skin cancer in South Dakota now include not only Mohs surgery but also the newest FDA-cleared nonsurgical treatment known as image-guided superficial radiotherapy."

In September, Aberdeen Dermatology Associates was the first practice in South Dakota to offer Image-Guided SRT, bringing the State in line with 35 others that now offer this non-surgical treatment option. Unlike traditional Mohs surgery, Image-Guided SRT features ultrasound imaging to help clinicians direct low-level X-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin, killing cancer cells, with none of the cutting, bleeding, pain, surgical scarring or need for reconstructive surgery that may accompany Mohs surgery.

A study published in the journal Oncology and Therapy showed that Image-Guided SRT produces a 99.3 percent cure rate, making it just as effective as Mohs surgery. The newer treatment is covered by Medicare and most private insurance plans.

SkinCure Oncology Chief Medical Officer Dr. Daniel Ladd notes that "Image-Guided SRT is a viable option for most nonmelanoma skin cancer patients, and is clearly the superior choice for those who don't want surgery and for patients who are poor candidates for Mohs surgery, including those with diabetes, patients on anticoagulants, those at risk for keloids, and those with lesions in hard-to-get places such as the ears, eyelids, lips and nasal folds."

Other governors who have recently recognized nonmelanoma skin cancer in official proclamations include Kim Reynolds of Iowa, John Bel Edwards of Louisiana, Kay Ivey of Alabama, and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists and Mohs surgeons to bring cancer center-level radiotherapy treatment to physician offices. To date, SkinCure Oncology is working with more than 240 dermatology practice locations across the country, and nearly 50,000 patients have been treated with Image-Guided SRT over the last five years. Learn more about the company at skincureoncology.com , and visit gentlecure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

Media Contact:

Matt Russell

Russell Public Communications

520-232-9840

mrussell@russellpublic.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SkinCure Oncology