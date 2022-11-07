Typed Recruits Relevant's Troy Malone, former VP and General Manager of International Expansion at Evernote, Weebly, mmhmm, and Drata, as a Strategic Advisor

Typed Recruits Relevant's Troy Malone, former VP and General Manager of International Expansion at Evernote, Weebly, mmhmm, and Drata, as a Strategic Advisor

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Document collaboration and knowledge management solution 'Typed', a member of the Born2Global Centre, announced that it engaged with Troy Malone, an early member of Evernote and a former executive at Drata, Weebly and mmhmm focused on international expansion. Troy and his team at Relevant will act as strategic advisors and work with the Typed team to launch in new global markets.

(PRNewswire)

Troy Malone served as the general manager of Evernote's Asia Pacific region and oversaw the acquisition of 150 million global users. In addition to leading the international expansion strategy of Evernote, he's led new market expansion at three other unicorn startups - mmhmm, Drata, and Weebly.

This new relationship aims to strengthen Typed's global expansion efforts with a strong focus on the B2B SaaS market.

According to Woojin Kim, CEO of Typed, the company's mission is to convert 1% of Google Workspace users worldwide to Typed users. Kim said: "We're delighted to strengthen our team with an expert, who is a specialist in cracking new markets to bring our solution to teams around the world so they can reduce communication barriers and leverage information efficiently."

Typed, founded in 2020, is on a mission to transform "information management" by creating the most efficient environment for team collaboration through its software as a service at https://typed.do.

"I was immediately impressed with Typed's product and team. The Typed product and offering is world-class and is applicable in every corner of the globe. I look forward to helping Typed grow into the leading platform for team collaboration and management in the global marketplace." Troy Malone said.

Typed's Head of Business, Clint Yoo (Minseung Yoo), who is leading global strategy comments: "The recruitment of Troy Malone is a strong catalyst for Typed's global expansion. We are prepared and excited to go far beyond Korea."

About Typed

Typed, headquartered in South Korea, has users in over 184 countries through successful launches on global platforms such as AppSumo and Product Hunt. Typed was the first Korean SaaS start-up to be ranked 1st in Product Hunt's 'Product of the Day' and in the Top 50 in TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield 2022. Typed recently completed their Series A investment round.

About Born2Global Centre

The Born2Global Centre, operated by Born2Global, is a full-cycle service platform that supports the global expansion of promising companies. Established in 2013 under the Ministry of Science and ICT, Born2Global has been setting the standards for a successful startup ecosystem in Korea and continues to expand and transform startups so that they are engaged, well equipped, and connected with the global market.

For more information, please visit born2global.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Born2Global Centre