CHLA Hospitality Foundation Awards $165,000 in College Scholarships

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty-two students pursing hospitality, tourism and culinary arts degrees at 10 California colleges and universities received more than $165,000 in scholarships during the California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality Foundation's Scholarship Awards Gala last week.

The gala raised more than $100,000 for the Foundation and future scholarships through a silent auction and attendee donations.

"We are so humbled by the talent and enthusiasm of this year's scholarship class,'" said Michael Pace, CHLAHF's Chair, and General Manager at the InterContinental Mark Hopkins hotel in San Francisco. "Each one of this year's scholarship winners has a vision for the future of hospitality that will define their careers and our industry."

Award recipients include students from San Diego State University, University of San Francisco, San Jose State, Cal Poly Pomona, California State University, Monterey Bay, City College of San Francisco, Chico State University, California State University Long Beach, Orange Coast College and California State University East Bay.

About the California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality Foundation

CHLAHF is a non-profit organization that provides scholarships and research in support of industry employees and hospitality students. Our aim is to raise the profile and promote excellence in the California hospitality industry. For more information, please go to https://chlafoundation.org.

Contact:

Jennifer Flohr

916-554-2667

jennifer@calodging.com

View original content:

SOURCE The California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality Foundation