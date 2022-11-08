Coeptis Therapeutics' Scientific Advisory Board Members Featured on "Biology of Natural Killer (NK) Cells" Podcast

WEXFORD, Pa., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, today announced that two members of its Scientific Advisory Board, Hans-Gustaf Ljunggren, M.D., Ph.D., and Evren Alici, M.D., Ph.D., are featured in the first episode of the Immuno Oncology Talks podcast titled, "Biology of Natural Killer (NK) Cells."

Coeptis' product portfolio is highlighted by a cell therapy technology (CD38-GEAR-NK) and an in vitro diagnostic (CD38-Diagnostic) targeting CD38-related cancers, which the company is co-developing with VyGen-Bio, Inc. and its scientific co-founder, Arnika Wagner, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Karolinska Institutet. CD38-GEAR-NK is a natural killer (NK) cell-based investigational therapeutic engineered to enable combination therapy with anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). CD38-Diagnostic is an investigational in vitro screening tool to potentially pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 mAb therapies, either as monotherapy or in combination with CD38-GEAR-NK.

"The discovery and development of our CD38-GEAR-NK and CD38 Diagnostic platforms are a direct result of Professor Ljunggren, Dr. Alici, and Dr. Wagner, and the groundbreaking research they are leading at the Karolinska Institutet," said David Mehalick, President and CEO of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. "The impressive body of work that they have spearheaded serves to strengthen Coeptis' commitment to finding effective treatments for deadly cancers, and their service on our Scientific Advisory Board helps assure that our development programs will be on cutting edge of biotechnology innovation."

Professor Ljunggren, the former Dean of Research at Karolinska Institutet and founder of the Center for Infectious Medicine, Department of Medicine, Karolinska Institutet, Karolinska University Hospital, and Dr. Alici, the Head of the Gene and Cell Therapy Group, Division of Hematology, Department of Medicine, Karolinska Institutet, Karolinska University Hospital, have been instrumental in the discovery of the GEAR-NK and GEAR Diagnostics platforms. On the podcast, the pair discuss how NK cells function and what makes them so effective in treating cancers.

Drs. Ljunggren and Dr. Alici also serve as co-Managing Directors for NextGenNK, the international Competence Center for the development of next-generation NK cell-based cancer immunotherapies. The Center is coordinated by Karolinska Institutet and collaborates with the Karolinska University Hospital and prominent national and international partners. The Center was launched in 2020 and is jointly funded by Karolinska Institutet, its industrial/corporate partners, and Vinnova, Sweden's innovation agency.

About Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries including Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc. and Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer that have the potential to disrupt conventional treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes. Coeptis' product portfolio and rights are highlighted by a universal, multi-antigen CAR T technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), and a cell therapy technology (CD38-GEAR-NK) and an in vitro diagnostic (CD38-Diagnostic) targeting CD38-related cancers, which Coeptis is developing with VyGen-Bio and leading medical researchers at the Karolinska Institutet. Coeptis' business model is designed around maximizing the value of its current product portfolio and rights through in-license agreements, out-license agreements, and co-development relationships, as well as entering into strategic partnerships to expand its product rights and offerings, specifically those targeting cancer. The Company is headquartered in Wexford, PA. For more information on Coeptis visit https://coeptistx.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of our management made in connection therewith contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When we use words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, we are making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially and perhaps substantially from our expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to: (1) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Global Market following the business combination; (2) the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Company as a result of the consummation of the business combination; (3) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; (4) the risks that the Company's products in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable regulatory authorities; (5) costs related to the business combination; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (8) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on any of the foregoing risks and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties and risks including, but not limited, to those risks contained or to be contained in reports and other filings filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings made or to be made with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations, or rules.

