COORS LIGHT NAMED OFFICIAL BEER OF LEAGUES CUP

Molson Coors becomes first-ever multi-year partner of new, annual World Cup-style tournament featuring all MLS and LIGA MX clubs starting in 2023

CHICAGO, NEW YORK, AND MEXICO CITY, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molson Coors Beverage Company announced today Coors Light will be the first-ever multi-year partner of Leagues Cup, the landmark major soccer club tournament to feature every team from Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX, and a qualifier to the Concacaf Champions League.

The multi-year partner agreement makes Coors Light the official beer of Leagues Cup, the first edition of this redefining competition, and will help Coors Light forge deeper connections with the leagues' loyal fan bases. The partnership will show up throughout the month-long, annual tournament through a fully integrated marketing campaign, including customized in-store programming, giveaways, and on-site experiential activations on match days.

In an exciting new chapter for North American soccer, Leagues Cup will feature a new, World Cup-style tournament format in which all 47 MLS and LIGA MX clubs will pause their respective league seasons and compete in the official Concacaf competition each summer. Next year's inaugural Leagues Cup 2023 will run July 21 to August 19.

"As the official beer of Leagues Cup, we're excited to bring Coors Light to 77 matches and 47 clubs each year across North America," said Marcelo Pascoa, VP Marketing, Coors Family of Brands. "Our partnership with Leagues Cup will build on the passion and momentum surrounding MLS and LIGA MX, bringing Coors Light to 'the beautiful game.'"

As the exclusive beer, hard seltzer and flavored malt beverage partner of Leagues Cup, Molson Coors will also bring Topo Chico Hard Seltzer to games across North America.

"Leagues Cup is proud to announce Coors Light as the first partner and official beer of this landmark club tournament," said Carter Ladd, EVP of Soccer United Marketing (SUM). "Now, soccer fans can experience a World Cup-style tournament every summer in this region of the world, and Coors Light is the ideal partner to help us bring the inaugural 2023 Leagues Cup to life for soccer fans."

Coors Light has an existing foothold in sports with partnerships across professional teams in the NFL, MLB, NHL and more. To learn more about Coors Light, visit coorslight.com .

Leagues Cup, an official Concacaf competition, is part of the evolution of the successful partnership between MLS and LIGA MX that launched in 2018. The partnership is rooted in on-field rivalry but connected by a true spirit of collaboration off the field, with a focus on sharing best practices, growing the beautiful game in North America, and being a force for positive change in the communities of both leagues.

Soccer United Marketing (SUM) supported Leagues Cup and tournament organizers in the delivery of this important commercial partnership.

For more information on Leagues Cup, including format and tickets, visit www.LeaguesCup.com.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Saint Archer Gold, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

About Leagues Cup

Leagues Cup represents a monumental new chapter for North American soccer. Beginning in 2023, Major League Soccer and LIGA MX will pause their seasons each summer and all 47 first division professional soccer clubs in the U.S., Mexico and Canada will compete in the annual World Cup-style tournament. As an official Concacaf competition, Leagues Cup will qualify the top three finishers to the Concacaf Champions League.

Leagues Cup 2023 will kick off Friday, July 21 and will feature 77 games hosted at stadiums throughout the U.S. and Canada, with the Final taking place on Saturday, August 19. As part of the multiyear partnership between MLS and Apple, fans around the world will be able to watch the entire Leagues Cup* tournament on the Apple TV app, which is available on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices from Roku, Amazon, and Google, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. Additional broadcast information in Canada, Mexico and U.S. will be announced at a later date.

* This excludes Leagues Cup for viewers in Mexico.

