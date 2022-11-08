Cymbiotika Announces Launch of New Plant-Based Supplement, Creatine+

This all natural formula helps build muscle and boost brain function

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika , a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced the launch of their newest product, Creatine+.

Cymbiotika Logo (PRNewswire)

This creatine formula is made from Creabrev®, a highly bioavailable and easily digested form of creatine, and L-Glutamine. These are two of nature's most studied amino acids known for supporting energy production, stamina and overall health and wellness in both men and women.

"What makes our creatine formula unique compared to others, is that ours is ready-to-consume. You do not need to add it to water. The liposomal technology in our creatine helps your body absorb the powerful effects and not just send it straight to your stomach, like other brands." said Chervin Jafarieh, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

The benefits of Creatine include improving strength, increasing lean muscle mass, improving recovery time, increasing energy, improving stamina in high intensity activities, boosting ATP, boosting brain function and supporting overall gut health.

Cymbitoika's Creatine+ retails for $50 and is available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website . Customers should take Creatine five days on, two days off. Customers may take it straight from the pouch or add it to their favorite beverage. Customers may take it before a workout, or anytime of the day for an extra energy boost. Take alongside Cymbiotika's Vitamin B12 + B6 for increased energy.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best," Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, or additives in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cymbiotika