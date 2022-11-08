Labrada Nutrition/ Lean Body Announces New Plastic Bottle Packaging in Convenience Stores

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Labrada Nutrition is proud to announce that their best-selling Lean Body® protein shakes are now also available in recyclable plastic bottles!

Lean Body (PRNewswire)

"Fueled by increasing demand from our convenience store customers, we are pleased to announce the introduction of our Lean Body protein shakes in recyclable plastic bottles. Same delicious taste, 40 grams of protein, and zero sugar!" Says founder and CEO Lee Labrada.

Consumers can now find the same great-tasting Lean Body® in the new plastic bottles at their neighborhood convenience stores. Flavors offered in the new plastic bottle include top-selling Chocolate, Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Cookies and Cream, Strawberry and our brand-new addition, Chocolate Peanut Butter!

One of our biggest goals with this addition was to remain true to our eco-friendly mission. Lean Body® believes in protecting our environment by using sustainable packaging when possible. That's why Lean Body® ready-to-drink plastic bottles are recyclable.

Lean Body® bottles are made of approximately 98% HDPE (High Density Polyethylene). HDPE plastic is the most environmentally stable of all plastics.

Products made from Type 2 HDPE recycled plastic are considered eco-friendly because they are made mainly from post-consumer products and are recyclable at the end of their useful life.

Lean Body® – helping you shape up and helping our environment to stay in shape too.

