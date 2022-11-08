S&W Seed Company to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Monday, November 14, 2022

Conference call to be conducted on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 11:00AM ET

LONGMONT, Colo., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) will report financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended September 30, 2022, on Monday, November 14, 2022, before the open of the market. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Monday, November 14, 2022, at 11:00 am ET (8:00am PT) to review the results.

S&W Seed Company is a leading provider of seed genetics, production, processing and marketing. (PRNewsFoto/S&W Seed Company) (PRNewswire)

The Company reported preliminary financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 on October 25, 2022 , and announced plans to conduct its conference call on November 10, 2022 . The Company expects its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 will be within the ranges provided on October 25, 2022 .

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580 or can listen via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors.

A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 8584312. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors for 30 days.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "anticipates," "may," "future," "plan," "should," "preliminary" or "expects." Forward-looking statements in this release include our expectation that our preliminary financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022 will be within the ranges provided on October 25, 2022. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties related to: adjustments to these preliminary financial results resulting from, among other things, the completion of our end-of-period reporting processes; and the timing and amount of revenue we are able to recognize in a given fiscal period. These and other risks are identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022 and in our other filings subsequently made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

Company Contact: Investor Contact: Betsy Horton, Chief Financial Officer Robert Blum S&W Seed Company Lytham Partners, LLC Phone: (720) 593-3570 Phone: (602) 889-9700 www.swseedco.com sanw@lythampartners.com

www.lythampartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S&W Seed Company