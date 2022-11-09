Clickatell Research Finds Opportunity for Retailers to Drive Commerce Experience via Mobile Messaging

Clickatell's latest Chat Commerce Trends Report found 86% of shoppers are interested in a personalized messaging experience

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clickatell, the Chat Commerce and business messaging leader, today announced the results of its latest Chat Commerce Trends Report: Retail Edition, which reveals new findings about how today's consumers prefer to communicate and make purchases with retail companies through mobile and chat messaging conversations. The report, which fielded responses from over 1,000 participants, found that 95% of customers now make retail purchases on their smartphones and 78% of consumers want to use mobile messaging with retail companies for convenience.

The next wave of commerce is building relationships with consumers on their mobile phones.

To better understand how consumers communicate with retail brands, Clickatell's new research found considerable interest in personalized and convenient commerce experiences through mobile messaging conversations. As global retailers head into the holiday season and shift strategies to handle changing consumer shopping habits, brands are examining how rich, mobile-first commerce experiences can help attract customer loyalty. The Chat Commerce Trends Report: Retail Edition found that 69% of participants want to receive order updates via mobile message, 52% would like to use mobile messaging to track loyalty benefits or inquire about loyalty programs and 47% would like to use mobile messaging to connect with a customer service agent. Younger generations have the highest interest in using mobile messaging with a retail brand, specifically 92% of Gen Z and 95% of Millennials.

The report also highlights a distinct opportunity to offer personalized deals and promotions through mobile channels, as consumers continue to grow cautious of high costs during this upcoming holiday season. In fact, 51% of consumers want access to special offers via mobile messaging and 81% of consumers are more likely to purchase an item that is promoted through an SMS link than through an email. Brands have the opportunity to allow consumers to browse, shop, access personalized deals and track orders all on their mobile devices through a value-rich, mobile-first commerce experience.

"The results indicate an opportunity for retail companies to engage with consumers this holiday season through their preferred messaging channels, considering a majority of consumers want to communicate with brands across the entire shopping lifecycle," said Pieter de Villiers, CEO and Co-Founder of Clickatell. "For retail brands, the next wave of commerce is building relationships with consumers in the same way they communicate with friends or family every day: on their mobile phones. At Clickatell, we're enabling retail brands to enhance and personalize customer engagement through mobile channels to create this rich commerce experience."

The full digital Chat Commerce Trends Report – Retail Edition is available here. If you are interested in learning more about how Clickatell is enabling some of the world's largest retail brands to deliver personalized mobile messaging, please visit https://www.clickatell.com/solutions/retail/ .

About Clickatell

Clickatell is the global Chat Commerce leader powering businesses to connect, interact and transact with consumers anytime, anywhere in chat. The low / no-code, feature-rich Chat Commerce Platform sits at the intersection of communications (CPaaS, CCaaS) and commerce (digital payments). Clickatell serves over 10,000 customers, including Fortune 50 brands. Clickatell is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, and has offices in Canada, South Africa and Nigeria. Learn more at www.clickatell.com.

