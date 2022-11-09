imPRESS Press-On Manicure Launches Limited-Edition Holiday Collection with Celebrity Nail Artist Tom Bachik

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- imPRESS Press-On Manicure from KISS, the world's leader in professional quality nail products, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Tom Bachik x imPRESS Press-On Manicure Holiday Collection. In partnership with beloved Celebrity Manicurist Tom Bachik, the collection features six all-new celebrity-worthy nail designs inspired by Hollywood glamour and the holiday season.

Tuxedo Nights, You Fancy Huh, At The After Party, Celebration, Candy Couture

"I've been creating press-on nails for my A-list celebrity clients for almost 20 years," said Tom Bachik. "Collaborating with imPRESS Manicure to bring my nail designs to you has been a dream come true. These six nail designs bring an elevated, celebrity style to any look. Holidays are a time that should be filled with love and celebration – may this collection be a part of your memories that last a lifetime."

"Tom's vast experience in the professional nail industry and his expertise in creating bold, memorable designs makes him the ideal partner for our brand. We're excited to introduce this collection and inspire everyone to express their personal style this holiday season with these stunning high glam manicures." says SVP of Global Marketing Annette DeVita-Goldstein.

Available in six festive designs custom-designed by Tom, each kit includes 30 nails, a prep pad, and a manicure stick. With no glue needed and no dry time, chips, or smudges, all you have to do is press on & go for a celebrity-worthy manicure in minutes! With the brand's PureFit technology, imPRESS Manicure is slimmer and more comfortable, resulting in a natural fit that looks and feels like your own nails. Styles include:

Tuxedo Nights

You Fancy Huh

At The After Party

Mix & Mingle

Celebration

Candy Couture

Tom Bachik is a Los Angeles-based celebrity nail artist with more than 28 years of experience in the professional nail industry. A trained graphic artist with an appreciation for color, dimension, and design, Tom has a distinctive approach to nails. From elegant and timeless natural looks to unexpectedly bold and avant-garde, his designs are unparalleled works of art. Tom's work has been featured in editorials for publications such as Vogue, V Magazine, and Vanity Fair, among others, and is one of the most sought-after nail professionals in fashion and entertainment. His celebrity clients include Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, Anne Hathaway, and Hailee Steinfeld.

The Tom Bachik x imPRESS Press-On Manicure Holiday Collection retails for $8.99 and is available online at imPRESSmanicure.com, Ulta.com, Walmart.com, and in drugstores nationwide.

ABOUT KISS:

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com.

