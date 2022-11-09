InventHelp Inventor Develops Home Deposit Box for Food Deliveries (ALL 2897)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in food delivery and always have to leave the food orders on the ground where they are vulnerable to weather and animals. I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Lithonia, Ga., "so I invented the HOME DEPOSIT BOX. My design ensures that food delivery orders are safe and protected until retrieved by the customer."

The patent-pending invention provides a designated place to leave a food delivery outside a home or business. In doing so, it helps protect the delivered food. It also increases safety and security and it could provide added peace of mind during the current pandemic. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

