Provi Forges New Industry Partnerships, Furthering Commitment to Beverage Alcohol Industry's Three Tier System

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provi , the largest online marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, today announced its commitment to supporting the three-tier system through partnerships with key associations and organizations at the local and national levels. This enhanced support is a result of the company's new corporate and industry affairs division which is composed of beverage industry veterans and former executives from Constellation Brands, Distilled Spirits Council, and Beverage Media Group.

Currently, the company is a proud supporter of state associations across the country including New York, Massachusetts, Texas, Tennessee, Illinois, and Colorado; a sponsor of wholesaler organizations such as Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) and National Beer Wholesalers of America (NBWA); and an active member of the Distilled Spirits Council (DISCUS). In addition to sharing education around digital solutions within beverage alcohol, Provi will support initiatives around social responsibility which focus on the betterment of the industry, such as " We Don't Serve Teens ."

"The hospitality industry has been greatly impacted by the pandemic, resulting in challenges to reach profitability due to ongoing labor shortages and inflation," stated Melissa Fleischut, President and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association. "Having supporters, like Provi, is important as we learn about new ways to help our members take on the day-to-day challenges they face."

In addition to associations whose members consist of businesses across each tier, Provi is also expanding its commercial partnerships with companies that share a similar ethos. Earlier this year, Provi announced a partnership with BevStrat to support growth for emerging brands.

Leading these partnership initiatives for Provi is Andrew Levy who will now serve as Provi's SVP Strategy and Corporate Affairs, David Wojnar will act as SVP, Industry Affairs and Social Responsibility, and Ian Griffith who has moved into the role of VP, Industry Affairs, State & Local.

"Having been with Provi for close to two years and part of the beverage alcohol industry for nearly two decades, I've seen significant growth results when companies collaborate and support each other," stated Levy. "We're excited to further embed Provi into the industry and support the three-tier system."

Over the last several months, Provi has increased its efforts to support organizations aimed to generate growth for on- and off-premise retailers. At the state level, Provi supports the New York State Restaurant Association, New York Association of Convenience Stores, Empire State Restaurant and Tavern Association, NY State Liquor Store Association, Metro Package Store Association, The Retailers Alliance, NYC Hospitality Alliance, Massachusetts Restaurant Association, Massachusetts Package Store Association, Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Store Association, Hospitality Tennessee, Illinois Restaurant Association and Colorado Restaurant Association.

"Through our association partnerships, Provi has been able to support the beverage alcohol and hospitality communities," added Wojnar. "These groups are the heartbeat of the industry and Provi is proud to support them. We're looking forward to expanding our efforts at a continued local and national scale"

Throughout 2023, Provi will be further developing its industry partnerships and actively becoming members and supporters throughout the beverage alcohol industry, in addition to other sectors such as technology, CPG, and food, among others.

Provi is the largest online marketplace that simplifies the complex process of ordering wholesale alcohol by connecting buyers, distributors, and suppliers. Active in key markets throughout the U.S., Provi's robust, online marketplace improves communication and efficiency for on- and off-premise buyers, distributors and suppliers. As of 2022, 10 percent of licensed retailers in the U.S. are on the marketplace. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Provi has received a total of $125 million in funding, is valued at $750 million and has recently been named an Emerging Unicorn by Crunchbase. The company also received Built In Chicago's Best Places to Work recognition in 2022. In 2022, Provi joined forces with SevenFifty.

